The supermarket giant has pledged to invest £1.3 billion in a bid to further grow its retail estate, as it continues to push ahead with plans to open an average of one new store a week by by 2023.

It is looking to open outlets in areas including Pleasley, Ollerton, South Normanton and Southwell and is currently searching for freehold town-centre, or edge-of-centre sites suitable for property development.

Aldi is one of the UK's largest supermarkets and operates 920 stores up and down the country, including two in Mansfield – including its store on Oakleaf Close opened in April 2018 – two in Sutton and one each in Kirkby, Mansfield Woodhouse, Shirebrook and Somercotes.

Aldi has its sights on over 10 new locations across Derbyshire (Photo by Matthew Lloyd/Getty Images)

The supermarket says it is on the lookout for sites that are big enough to accommodate a 20,000 sq feet store and about 100 dedicated parking spaces, preferably on a prominent main road and with good visibility and access.

Additionally, Aldi will also be investing in the development of new and expanded distribution centres.

Richard Thornton, Aldi UK communications director, said: “We’re continuing to gain even more customers - with more than 60 per cent of UK households shopping with Aldi in the last year.

“Our focus is on expanding our store estate, ensuring Aldi is accessible to as many of these new shoppers across the country as possible.

Aldi opened a store on Oakleaf Close, Mansfield, in April 2018.

“Looking ahead, we are excited to provide millions of new customers with access to Aldi’s award-winning quality and unbeatable value as we create even more places and more ways to shop with us.”