Iconic Sutton sundial to be removed – but community groups urged to come forward and rehouse it

The authority said it will not form part of their new vision for the area, after a consultation suggested local residents would prefer to see it go.

The installation has stood since 1995, but is expected to be replaced by a new green space focal point and a revamped pedestrian area close to shops and cafés in the middle of the town.

However, the authority did say it wants to hear from any community groups interested in taking the sundial so it can be re-housed elsewhere in the district.

Sutton's sundial, in Portland Square, is set to be removed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This would become the new “focal point” in Sutton, replacing the 27-year-old sundial viewed by many as a love-it-or-hate-it piece of local history.

The move follows a public consultation earlier this year about how the revamped square could look.

At the time, the authority said an ‘overwhelming majority’ of respondents wanted the sundial removed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An artist's impression of the new Portland Square plans

Now a leading councillor has confirmed that will become a reality, but revealed he will work with community groups who would like to see it restored.

Coun Matt Relf, council cabinet member for regeneration, urged community leaders to come forward and work with the authority if they want to find a rehoused spot for the sundial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told the latest council cabinet meeting: “I don’t have a hatred of it and I was completely open-minded about whether to keep it, but we went out to public consultation and I was surprised by just how much people didn’t like it.

“I can confirm it plays no part in the plans going forward for Portland Square. There are its supporters who would be sad to see it go and there are talks about whether it’s possible to relocate it.

“However, the upper diagonal arm of it is actually fibreglass and I understand the years have not been kind to it. It’s now quite brittle and the possibility of moving it successfully would likely result in quite a hefty repair bill.

“This isn’t within the realm of what we’re looking at delivering. However, if there are community groups out there who do want to take that on and site it somewhere else, I’m more than happy to work with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have no desire to maliciously melt it down. If people want it, we can talk to them about that.”

The revamped square comes as part of the £62 million Towns Fund investments across Ashfield district, with the authority planning to invigorate the heart of Sutton.

The design, first revealed in July, includes semi-mature trees, grass and flowers, and will lead to increased pavement space around town centre shops.

The sundial, which was created in 1995 at a cost of £800,000, was initially planned as a ‘world-renowned attraction’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is thought to be one of the biggest sundials in Europe, although the council has said its impact on tourism ‘remains unclear’.