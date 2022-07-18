The plans are part of Ashfield District Council’s £62.2m Towns Fund and the proposal for Portland Square is to create an attractive and contemporary public realm, where retail meets recreation and leisure.

This will involve two large raised planting areas with built-in seating, designed around a large central space, which will be the focal point for social activities, performances and events.

The design will also provide increased pavement space outside the shops, to allow hospitality businesses to install outdoor furniture and make the most of the outdoor trading spaces.

When the sundial was unveiled in 1995, at a cost of £800,000 as part of a regeneration project, it was thought to be the biggest in Europe but its impact upon tourism to the area appears unclear.

Coun Matthew Relf, executive member for Regeneration on Ashfield District Council, said: “It’s clear that the sundial prompts strong feelings.

“When we asked in May whether the sundial should stay or go, the overwhelming majority was to call time on the sundial. We have looked at moving it to one of our parks or place it on a roundabout but the reality is the upper section is 27-year-old fibreglass and is now too fragile to move.

“We hope our new plans will transform Portland Square into a green lung in our town centre and becomes a focal point for people to meet spend time and, importantly, spend money with surrounding businesses.

"To ensure we get this right we have been engaging with the public and stakeholders at every step of the process so we can deliver something that fits with what the majority of people want.”

In June 2021 the government announced that it was awarding the Kirkby and Sutton Town Deal £62.6 million and together with funding secured from the Towns Fund Accelerator Fund and the Future High Streets Fund, more than £70 million has now been secured for Ashfield.

Residents are being invited to have their say on the plans and a campaign has also been launched on Facebook in a bid to save the sundial.

