Hundreds of trees to be planted across Ashfield

Hundreds of trees are set to planted across Ashfield ‘to create a healthier, greener, more pleasant place to live and work’.

By Jon Ball
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 4:40 pm

Ashfield Council says, as part of its ‘commitment to plant thousands of trees’, 1,000 more trees are being planted this year.

A council spokeswoman said: “Trees are being planted at parks and green spaces across the district, to create a healthier, greener, more pleasant place to live and work.”

Locations include: Beacon Drive, Kirkby; Charnwood Street Recreation Ground, Sutton; Healdswood Recreation Ground, Skegby; Morven Park, Kirkby; and Pye Hill Road, Jacksdale.

Coun Will Bostock, Ashfield Council member for Skegby, left, and Paul Crawford, council regeneration manager, at Healdswood Recreation Ground, Skegby.

The first 100 trees have been planted at Healdswood.

Coun Will Bostock, council member for Skegby, said: “It is fantastic to see the volunteers and schoolchildren planting more trees.

“These are the first of 1,000 trees that will be planted between now and March, continuing the council’s commitment to plant thousands more trees.

“We want to ensure Ashfield remains a green and healthy place to live and work for generations to come.”

