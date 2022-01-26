£1 million funding to help tackle crime in Nottinghamshire
Projects helping to combat crime in Nottinghamshire can apply for a share of £1 million funding as part of Police and Crime Commissioner’s Make Notts Safe Grants.
These grants will provide multi-year funding up to March 2025 to allow local organisations to deliver long-term projects to have a tangible impact on the communities they serve.
Caroline Henry, Police and Crime Commissioner, said:
“The Make Notts Safe Grant Funding puts the power back in the hands of organisations on the ground to help me deliver real change in Nottinghamshire by funding projects that have a real impact on both combating crime and addressing drivers of crime in communities.”
Part of the Make Notts Safe Grants will be split into thematic funding rounds based on the Commissioner’s strategic priorities. These priorities include funding youth diversionary activities, addressing hidden harms, tackling both rural and hate crime and combating issues of greatest community concern.
In addition to the thematic funding rounds, a Make Notts Safe Community Chest will also be available to provide short term funding from up to six months to a year to organisations around the county with up to £5,000 available for each applicant.
From today (Wednesday, January 26), the Make Notts Safe Community Chest and two of the thematic funding rounds are open for applications.
The deadline for applications is Monday, March 7.
To apply or for more information visit www.nottinghamshire.pcc.police.uk.
Please support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.