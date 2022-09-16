Hundreds of homes among latest planning applications in and around Mansfield and Ashfield

Here are the latest planning applications submitted and decided across the Mansfield and Ashfield area throughout August

Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council

Week starting August 1

The Patchills Centre, The Patchills, Mansfield.

62 Bonington Road, Mansfield: Two-storey front extension;

9 Leeming Lane South, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey side extension;

21 Beech Hill Drive, Mansfield: Conservatory to the rear;

The Nook, Leeming Park, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear extension;

Warsop Methodist Church, Portland Street, Warsop.

85 Lichfield Lane, Mansfield: Extension to include garden room, utility and shower room;

8 Teversal Avenue, Pleasley: Single-storey rear extension;

Lindhurst House, 11A Lindhurst Lane, Mansfield: Landing window, obscured bathroom window, three external condensing units at ground-floor level and four skylights to rear elevation;

141 Clipstone Road West, Forest Town: Single-storey front and rear extensions, first-floor extension with increased ridge height and sloped side dormers;

Willowbrook Medical Practice, Brook Street, Sutton.

27 Long Meadow, Mansfield Woodhouse: Two-storey side extension;

24 Washington Drive, Mansfield: Change of use of dining room to dog grooming service.

Week starting August 8

76 Hamilton Drive, Warsop: Single-storey side extension;

Frederick Gent School, Mansfield Road, South Normanton.

Woodland north-east of Woodview Gardens, Clipstone Drive, Forest Town: Tree works;

Millennium Green, Welbeck Road, Mansfield Woodhouse: Works to trees and hedges;

Derby Road Campus, Derby Road, Mansfield: Removal of 32 trees;

Commercial Street, Mansfield: Twenty-metres monopole telecommunications mast;

4 Clipstone Avenue, Mansfield: Tree works.

Week starting August 15

Oakwood Surgery, Church Street, Mansfield Woodhouse: Fell tree to ground level;

27 Poplar Grove, Forest Town: Raising of ridge heght and extension to side to create two-storey property, conversion of outbuilding to provide residential accommodation and conservatory to rear;

287 Nottingham Road, Mansfield: Tree works;

2 Bransdale Heights, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension for granny annexe;

Warsop Methodist Church, Portland Street, Warsop: Change of use of church to community facility and new perimeter fencing, polytunnel, covered area, shed and replacement fire doors;

39 Garth Road, Mansfield: Partial conversion of garage to habitable room and raise height of flat roof;

2 Hollingwell Drive, Mansfield: Change of use of dwelling to residential care home;

Former ATS Eastern, Great Central Road, Mansfield: Partial change of use of building from business/storage to retail;

21 Station Street, Mansfield Woodhouse: Internal works.

Week starting August 22

6 Black Scotch Close, Mansfield: Works to four trees in garden and five trees in Berry Hill Park, overhanging property;

2 Chadburn Road, Mansfield: Loft conversion including hip to gable and dormer to rear;

10 Skegby Lane, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension;

18 Heath Avenue, Mansfield: Removal of two trees;

12 Peafield Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse: First-floor front and side extension and single-storey rear extension;

176 Southwell Road East, Rainworth: Conversion of existing dwelling into two residential flats;

62 Southwell Road East, Rainworth: Single-storey rear extension;

48 Fairholme Drive, Mansfield: First-floor side extension;

2 Longdale, Forest Town: Change of use of part of detached domestic log cabin to dog grooming salon;

135 Sanderling Way, Forest Town: Change of use of rear part of detached domestic garage to beauty salon;

Yule Croft, 7 High Oakham Road, Mansfield: Double garage extension with home office annexe above and separate framed car port;

St Andrew’s Healthcare, Sherwood Oaks Business Park, Sherwood Avenue, Mansfield: Illuminated, free-standing entrance sign;

7 Hardstaff Homes, Priory Road, Mansfield Woodhouse: Replace wall-mounted, gas-fired back boiler with new wall-mounted gas boiler with vertical flue with roof exit.

Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council

Week starting August 1

8 The Bassett, Langwith Junction: Two-storey side and single-storey rear extensions;

141 Alfreton Road, Pinxton: Two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension.

Cauldwell House, Littlewood Lane, Pleasley Vale: Tree works;

Development site at Woburn Close, Blackwell: Demolition of existing bungalows, assisted living building and community centre; and replacement with 22 dwellings, comprising four houses and 18 bungalows, a 20-flat independent living building and a new community centre;

Land south of 65 Prospect Drive, Shirebrook: Detached dwelling;

Old Northern House, Main Street, Shirebrook: Detached, two-storey storey building.

Week starting August 8

31 Slant Lane, Shirebrook: Single-storey porch extension to front;

70 The Hill, Glapwell: Single-storey extension to rear;

Golden Cottage, Scarcliffe Lanes, Upper Langwith: Removal of a silver birch and leyland cyrus trees;

Unit 2C, Berristow Lane, South Normanton: External alterations to existing unit including re-painting, alterations to openings and installation of solar panels to the roof, works to site layout including car park amendments, installation of car charging points, cycle store, new sub-station, recreation area and bin store.

Week starting August 15

42 Littlemoor Lane, Newton: Single-storey extension;

New House, Fordbridge Lane, South Normanton: Menage, stable block and static caravan.

Week starting August 22

Appleby Guest House, Chesterfield Road, New Houghton: Tree works;

Frederick Gent School, Mansfield Road, South Normanton: Strip back an area of grass between two sports courts. replace grassed area with tarmac and install a canopy to provide shelter.

Latest applications submitted to Gedling Council

Week starting August 1

6 Milton Drive, Ravenshead: First-floor extension to provide two bedrooms over existing garage;

1 Kirkby Road, Ravenshead: Two detached buildings, hobby room and storeroom, in rear garden;

9 Mansfield Road North, Ravenshead: Box dormer loft conversion to rear, west elevation, rooflights on east and south roof planes, French doors with Juliet balcony to north elevation.

Week starting August 8

Linby House, Orchard Cottage, Linby Lane, Linby: Retention of patio;

Week starting August 15

89 Sheepwalk Lane, Ravenshead: Detached dwelling;

3 Pilgrim Close, Ravenshead: Fell five Scots pine trees;

Land ajacent 61 Kirkby Road, Ravenshead: Four-bedroom dormer bungalow.

Week starting August 22

4 Bourne Drive, Ravenshead: Alterations to front entrance porch, minor demolition of existing rear external store and chimney, new rear, two-storey extension .

Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council

Week starting August 1

Lurcher Farm Barn, Mansfield Road, Farnsfield: New residential dwelling, demolishing the existing building, with associated parking and private amenity space;

5 Highfield Road, Clipstone: Rear extension, part single-storey and part two-storey;

9 Allendale Road, Rainworth: Single-storey side extension;

Bilsthorpe Flying High Academy, Crompton Road, Bilsthorpe: Extension to classroom.

Week starting August 8

14 Normanton Close, Edwinstowe: Demolish existing conservatory, erection of single-storey rear extension;

Featherstone House Farm, Mickledale Lane, Bilsthorpe: Packing building;

Edwinstowe Hall, Church Street, Edwinstowe: Remove black poplar;

St Margaret's Church, Church Hill, Bilsthorpe: Handrail to assist entering the churchyard

The Old Vicarage Care Home, Wellow Road, Ollerton: Detached, single-storey care home accommodation.

Week starting August 15

93 Highfield Road, Clipstone: Two-storey side extension;

15 Bescar Lane, Ollerton: Garden room/store;

Land at Sparrow Park, Kirklington Road, Bilsthorpe: Siting of a beacon;

Keepers Quarters, Church Hill, Bilsthorpe: Works to oak tree.

Week starting August 22

Royal Oak Inn, High Street, Edwinstowe: Folding doors to existing function room and external works including new bin store, walls, steps and fencing;

32 The Crescent, Blidworth: Two-storey side extension;

Walesby Forest Activity Centre, Brake Road, Walesby: Building to provide changing and water craft storage facilities;

13 St Judes Way, Rainworth: Single-storey rear and two-storey side extension, extend mono pitch roof above front window.

Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council

Week starting August 1

Land adacent 89 Sedgwick Street, Jacksdale: Four dwellings;

17 Columbia Avenue, Sutton: Remove existing tiles to bay section between ground floor and first-floor window and replace with a grey tile, remove render finish and black boards on apex triangle and replace with the same grey tiles as the bay, remove render and black board;

8 Mercia Court, Huthwaite: Change of use of integral garage to a semi-permanent make-up clinic;

45 Kirkby Road, Sutton: Change of use from hair salon to a residential dwelling;

Pine Lodge, Lodge Lane, Kirkby: Single-storey side extension;

Plot 1, Spring Meadow Caravan Site, Park Lane, Kirkby: Two dwellings, to be occupied by travelling showperson families;

208 Nuncargate Road, Kirkby: Conversion and extension of existing garage and outbuilding to create home office/garden room with garden store;

181 Nuncargate Road, Kirkby: Garage;

190 Huthwaite Road, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension;

240 Kingsway, Kirkby: Single-storey rear extension.

Week starting August 8

47 Oxford Street, Kirkby: Single-storey side extension;

Regent Buildings, 2 Diamond Avenue, Kirkby: Demolition of single-storey outbuilding;

12 Pierpoint Place, Kirkby: Two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension;

10 Church Lane, Sutton: Reduce beech tree;

27 Milldale Walk, Sutton: Single-storey side extension;

15 Linden Grove, Kirkby: Works to ash tree;

4 Church Lane, Sutton: Reduce two beech trees;

Land adjacent to Trevelyan, Blackwell Road, Huthwaite: Nine dwellings;

Mon Abri, Buttery Lane, Sutton: Crown lift seven lime trees;

3 Cavendish Crescent, Kirkby: Single-storey rear extension;

3 Shelford Avenue, Kirkby: Single-storey rear extension;

251 Mansfield Road, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension;

102 Cordy Lane, Brinsley: Replace existing storage unit with new build storage unit of same size;

20 Beverley Drive, Kirkby: Loft conversion and refurbishment.

Week starting August 15

The Mill Adventure Base, King’s Mill Reservoir, Sherwood Way South, Sutton: Change of use existing pastureland north of the The Mill Adventure Base to outdoor sports recreation usage, installation of aerial recreational course equipment, construction of amenity building and associatedhard and soft landscaping;

60 Franklin Road, Jacksdale: Convert garage to dog grooming salon;

82 Plainspot Road, Underwood: Replacement dwelling;

41 Ashfield Road, Sutton: Free-standing, pre-fabricated garage;

Unit 6, Farmwell Lane, Sutton: Change of use of consented building from storage with ancillary office accomodation to general industrial and storage with ancillary office accomodation;

193 Stoneyford Road, Sutton: Demolition of existing dwelling and construction of three townhouses;

Evona, Penniment Lane, Sutton: Single-storey side extension;

Week starting August 22

Land at Junction of Newark Road and Coxmoor Road, Sutton: Residential development of up to 300 dwellings;

Land off North Street, Huthwaite: Six one-bedroom apartments;

19 Stoney Lane, Selston: Two-storey rear extension, detached garage and detached garden room to existing dwelling;

6 Laverick Road, Jacksdale: Single-storey rear exetension;

19 Sorrel Drive, Kirkby: Porch to front elevation

Parts Emporium, Sidings Road, Kirkby: Change of use of land and buildings for the acceptance, storage and treatment of end-of-life vehicles including ancillary storage of salvaged parts;

1 Saville Road, Sutton: Change of use from residential dwelling to two-bedroom home for children in the care of the local authority;

Available Car, Calladine Business Park, Orchard Way, Sutton: Siting of bunded petrol and diesel tanks on new concrete pad with dedicated interceptor tank;

Land adjacent Transpakship, Export Drive, Huthwaite: Truck parking, fuel station and welfare facilities.

Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council

Week starting August 1

5 Terrace Road, Mansfield: Reopening of doorway to rear and internal stud walls and reception desk. Conditional permission;

21 Regal Drive, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension and oak porch to front. Conditional permission;

The Bramble Academy, Oxclose Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse: Air-source heat pump and associated works. Conditional permission;

66 Helmsley Road, Rainworth: Removal of garage, proposed loft conversion and side and rear extension. Conditional permission;

4 Edale Close, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension, porch to front, render to existing walls and replacement tiles to roof. Conditional permission;

34 Morven Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse: Change of use of dwelling to mixed use of dwelling and dog grooming, including erection of cabin to rear. Conditional permission;

1 Kingsley Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear conservatory. Conditional permission;

13 Forest Avenue, Mansfield: Alterations to existing care home and offices to creat two additional bedrooms with ensuite. Conditional permission;

Glen Royd, 14 Thorn Avenue, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension. Approved;

Rear of 2 Sherwood Rise, Mansfield Woodhouse: Dwelling. Refused;

9 Dorchester Close, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension and external material change to render. Conditional permission;

Debdale House, Debdale Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse: Change of use of detached house to training centre/independent school. Conditional permission;

The Coal Authority, 200 Lichfield Lane, Mansfield: Removal of 21 trees and cut back holly. Conditional permission;

42 Shakespeare Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single/two-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

Week starting August 8

59 Ling Forest Road, Mansfield: Two-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

37 Forest Road, Warsop: Single-storey rear extension and raised patio. Conditional permission;

19 Eden Low, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear extension, new dormers, external render and cladding and replacement windows. Conditional permission;

154 Oak Tree Lane, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension. Approved;

19 Clipstone Road East, Forest Town: Extension to conservatory with new frames and lightweight, warm roof. Conditional permission;

56 Alexandra Avenue, Mansfield: Hip to gable roof extension, single-storey rear extension and replacement garage. Conditional permission;

Radmanthwaite Cottage, Woburn Lane, Pleasley: Agricultural storage/hay barn. Conditional permission;

Crantock, 2A Hermitage Avenue, Mansfield: Increase roof ridge line with additional dormer windows to front and rear. Conditional permission;

Land adjacent 46 Lichfield Lane, Mansfield: Detached garage to front. Conditional permission.

Week starting August 15

Bath Lane, Mansfield: Eighteen-metre-high slim line monopole supporting six antennas, plus associated equipment. Refused;

The Patchills Centre, The Patchills, Mansfield: Removal of existing ramps, construction of new ramps, handrails, balusters and new landscaping to bungalw entraces 1-12 and 51-56 The Patchills, modular eight-station mobility scooter store with charging hub. Conditional permission;

Land off Debdale Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse: Two-storey dwelling and garage. Refused;

4 Bellamy Road, Mansfield: Two sprinkler tanks. Conditional permission;

Manor Farm, 2 Manor Road, Church Warsop: Conversion with restoration and alteration works to existing stables/garage building. Conditional permission;

Orchard Lea, Newlands Road, Forest Town: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

30 Black Scotch Lane, Mansfield: Two-storey front, rear and side extension, single-storey extension to rear and front porch with balcony over. Conditional permission;

16 Birchwood Park, Forest Town: Works to two trees. Conditional permission.

Week starting August 22

40 St Peter’s Avenue, Church Warsop: Single-storey extension to front, convert garage and porch to habitable accommodation. Conditional permission;

131 Mansfield Road, Warsop: Two-storey rear and single-storey side/rear extension. Conditional permission;

27 Wycombe Grange, Forest Town: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval not required;

11B Fairholme Drive, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval not required;

21 Oakfield Avenue, Warsop: Summer house. Conditional permission;

71 Roman Bank, Mansfield Woodhouse: Flat roof and thermal improvements to conservatory. Conditional permission;

38 Woodland Grove Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear extension. Approved;

Westgate House, 1 Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield: Removal of two trees and works to three trees. Approved;

6 Springwood Drive, Mansfield Woodhouse: Removal of tree. Conditional permission;

Sampsons Lane Farm, Sampsons Lane, Pleasley: Use part of outbuilding as ancillary accommodation. Approved;

6 Blankleys Yard, Church Warsop: Replacement doors and windows. Conditional permission;

22 Hillsway Crescent, Mansfield: Single-storey rear/side extension. Conditional permission;

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, Rosemary Street, Mansfield: Tree works. Conditional permission;

2 Garwick Close, Forest Town: Vehicular access and associated driveway from New Mill Lane with new dropped kerb. Conditional permission;

Land at Penniment Lane, Mansfield: Building to contain seven stables, feed room and hay store. Refused;

8 Birchwood Park, Forest Town: Works to two trees. Conditional permission;

Midnight Sun, Northfield Avenue, Pleasley Vale: Single-storey kitchen extension and erection of detached double garage. Conditional permission;

Birchwood House, Clipstone Drive, Forest Town: Removal of two trees. Conditional permission;

31 Lindhurst Lane, Mansfield: Detached garage forward of the front elevation. Conditional permission.

Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council

Week starting August 1

32 The Hamlet, South Normanton: Garden log cabin. Conditional permission;

Hillcrest, Alfreton Road, Westhouses: First-floor rear extension, single-storey side, rear extensions. Withdrawn;

38 Chesterfield Road, Tibshelf: Two detached dwellings with associated parking and garden spaces and the provision of off-street parking for 38 Chesterfield Road. Conditional permission;

Glebe Junior School, Hamlet Lane, South Normanton: Refurbishment of existing outbuilding including new roofs, refurbishment of existing windows, dry lining of internal walls and removal of internal walls to form new group room. Conditional permission.

Week starting August 8

Land rear of 10 Grange Close, South Normanton: Commercial industrial block housing seven units. Conditional permission;

22 Gray Fallow, Broadmeadows, Pinxton: Two-storey extension to the side and rear. Conditional permission;

34 Chestnut Drive, Shirebrook: Two-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

18 Recreation Road, Langwith Junction: Single-storey and two-storey extensions to rear and block paving to front. Conditional permission.

Week starting August 15

25 The Hill, Glapwell: Demolition of conservatory, erection of single-storey rear extension, front porch, two-storey side extension and detached garage. Conditional permission.

Week starting August 22

Gardeners Lodge, Pleasley Vale Business Park, Outgang Lane, Pleasley: Removal of lower quality trees. Approved;

Land to rear of 21-23 Alfred Street, South Normanton: Domestic double garage. Conditional permission;

Land south of Units 17-28, Maisies Way, South Normanton: Two buildings, about 8m high with a total of 2,430 sq metres of employment floor space, with car parking. Conditional permission.

Latest applications decided by Gedling Council

Week starting August 1

Land off Kighill Lane, Ravenshead: Aco drains to prevent unregulated discharge of surface water from the driveway/parking/turning area(s) to the public highway. Approved.

Week starting August 15

83-85 Main Street, Papplewick: Single-storey rear extension;

35 Church Drive, Ravenshead: Refurbishment and extension of existing dwelling to create additional habitable space and alter the building aesthetics.

Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council

Week starting August 1

Orange telecommunications mast, Forest Road, Ollerton: GPS node on the tower and cabinet at ground level. Approved;

14 Normanton Close, Edwinstowe: Removal of rear conservatory and erection of new single-storey rear extension. Withdrawn;

80 Fourth Avenue, Edwinstowe: Relocation of front door in place of existing window, dropped kerb and relaying of front garden to a suitable porous material. Approved;

Land to the front of 2 Petersmith Drive, Ollerton: Change of use of land to the front to include within the domestic curtilage and create a dropped kerb. Approved.

Week starting August 8

Afton, Tippings Lane, Farnsfield: First-floor extension, balcony and roof alteration. Approved;

Pine View, Rufford Lane, Rufford: Conversion of existing outbuilding into granny annexe and replace flat roof with a new 30-degree pitch roof. Approved;

Land adjacent Haughton Way, Walesby: Nineteen dwellings. Approved.

Week starting August 15

Broadband electronic communications apparatus, Abbey Road, Edwinstowe: Nine-metre wooden pole. Approved;

Telecommunications Mast, Blyth Road, Perlethorpe: Replacement of three antennas at 29 metres and installation of three remote radio units. No objection;

26 Kennedy Rise, Walesby: Extensions and alterations to existing bungalow and garage. Approved.

Week starting August 22

Junction of Beech Avenue and Forest Road, Ollerton: Replacement of existing 15-metre pole with new 18m-high monopole supporting six antennas. No objection;

St Edmund’s Grange, Green Lane, Walesby: Works to three yew trees. Approved;

Sherwood House, Worksop Road, Budby: New path, gate and opening in railings to provide access between rear and front garden. Approved;

South Farm Cottage, Worksop Road, Budby: Alterations to cottage, removal of shed and relocation of oil tank. Approved;

13 Rufford Avenue, Rainworth: Two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension. Approved;

43 Chaffinch Close, Clipstone: Change of use to allow a proposed summerhouse/salon to be used for a dog grooming business. Approved;

School House, Scarborough Road, Bilsthorpe: Single-storey extensions to sides and rear. Approved;

Kennels Farm, May Lodge Drive, Rufford: Change of use of agricultural buildings to five dwellinghouses. Withdrawn;

Long Acre, Main Street, Farnsfield: Tree works. Approved;

Sqoshis Indoor Playcentre and Laser Centre, Church Road, Clipstone: Change of use from soft-play centre to soft-play centre/children’s day nursery, second advertisement to side elevation. Approved;

Rufford Forest Farm, Kirklington Road, Rufford: Succession agricultural workers dwelling. Approved.

Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council

Week starting August 1

Severn Trent, Land at Coxmoor Road, Sutton: Warehouse and associated outside storage and parking area. Refused;

The Gables Bleak Hall, Beauvale Road, Kirkby: Dwelling. Conditional permission;

11 Emerald Grove, Kirkby: Enlargement of one existing dormer, new windows and re-finishing of two existing dormers, single storey extension to rear. Conditional permission;

131 Searby Road, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

70 Short Street, Sutton: Two dwellings. Refused;

7 Pennine Drive, Kirkby: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

212 Nuncargate Road, Kirkby: Two-storey rear extension and internal alterations. Conditional permission;

55 Sorrel Drive, Kirkby: Extension to front of garage, internal alteration to make garage into living space. Conditional permission.

Week starting August 8

Craiglea, 5 Borders Avenue, Kirkby: Internal subdivision of two large, existing flats to create two additional flat units. Conditional permission;

Chapel Farm, 20 Chapel Street, Kirkby: Repair failed mortar pointing using traditional lime. Conditional permission;

6 Frederick Avenue, Kirkby: Two-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

28 Manor House Court, Kirkby: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

23 Wordsworth Avenue, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

Elm Tree Cottage, Shepherds Lane, Sutton: Two-storey side extension to replace conservatory. Conditional permission;

121 Huthwaite Road, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

44 Derwent Drive, Kirkby: Garage conversion. Conditional permission;

Willowbrook Medical Practice, Brook Street, Sutton: Alterations to front entrance roof structure, replacement roof, internal alterations, side access door, solar panels to the rear roof and single-storey rear extension forming consultation room. Conditional permission.

Week starting August 15

97 Alfreton Road, Underwood: Two-storey dwelling. Withdrawn;

Rear of 33, Main Street, Huthwaite: Two-bedroom chalet bungalow, with off-street parking. Withdrawn;

Kirkby Parks Farm, Park Lane, Selston: Use of the building for storage purposes: for the storage of building materials, timber, scaffolding, ladders, ducting, vehicles and car parts. Refused;

3-5 Brookside Way, Huthwaite: Extension to replace temporary building. Conditional permission;

Dog Grooming at 25 Lynton Drive, Sutton: Change of use of garage to dog grooming studio. Conditional permission;

Hairflair, 11 Selston Road, Jacksdale: Change of use for part of barber shop to utilise as tattoo parlour. Conditional permission;

2 Main Road, Underwood: Demolition of existing bungalow and associated outbuildings, construction of dwelling with integral garage. Conditional permission;

Lakeside Point Retail Park, Lakeside View, Sutton: Illuminated signs. Conditional permission;

275 Mansfield Road, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension: Prior approval not required;

23 Manor House Court, Kirkby: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

Week starting August 22

Plot Adjacent, 374 Stoneyford Road, Sutton: Two dwellings. Refused;

9 St Marys Road, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

Whiteborough Farm, Chesterfield Road, Huthwaite: Single-storey front and side extension. Conditional permission;

9 Raymond Close, Kirkby: Two-storey side and front, single-storey rear extensions. Refused;