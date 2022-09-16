Ken Gregory and Sons in Nottingham Road will be temporarily closed while the work is carried out later this month.The work starts on Tuesday, September 20, and is expected to take approximately ten weeks to complete. The team will continue to operate from the Ken Gregory and Sons branch in Dalestorth Road, Sutton.

Two new Chapels of Rest will also be introduced as well as a new arrangement room and a cold room for care of the deceased.

Ken Gregory and Sons Funeral Directors has been providing families in Nottinghamshire with dignified funerals of the highest standard since the late 1960s.

Ken Gregory and Sons Funeral Directors in Mansfield will temporarily close for refurbishment work later this month.

Hayley Johnson, Ken Gregory and Sons Funeral Directors business leader, said: “Ken Gregory and Sons will temporarily close for refurbishment work from Tuesday, September 20, for approximately ten weeks.

“We are excited to announce that our entire premises will benefit from a redecoration, new lighting and new furniture that will create a comfortable and welcoming reception area and arrangement rooms.

"We’re also pleased to announce that a new service chapel will be constructed that will facilitate funeral services in the future.

“This investment will bring our premises up to date and will allow us to continue providing a high-quality service to our customers.

“The team will continue to operate from the Ken Gregory and Sons branch in Sutton, located at 16 Dalestorth Road.”