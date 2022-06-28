Housing developments and community centre improvements among latest planning applications in and around Mansfield and Ashfield

Latest planning applications submitted and decided in the Mansfield and Ashfield area in the week beginning Monday, June 20, 2022:
Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council:
Domino’s, Unit 4 Stockwell Gateway, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield: Internally illuminated logo sign;
89 Leeming Lane South, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single bedsit;
Oakholme, The Park, Mansfield: Work to two trees;
The Patchills Centre, The Patchills, Mansfield: Removal of ramps, construction of new ramps, handrails, balusters and new landscaping to bungalow entrances 1-12 and 51-56, installation of modular mobility scooter star with charging hub;
6 Blankleys Yard, Church Warsop: Replacement doors and windows;
Sampsons Lane Farm, Sampsons Lane, Pleasley: Use part of existing outbuilding as ancillary accommodation;
49 Matlock Avenue, Mansfield: Single-storey front extension;
18 Crow Hill Rise, Mansfield: Removal of one tree;
Land at Maunside, Mansfield: Change of use from car storage to general storage, including six shipping containers;
Intake Business Park, Kirkland Avenue, Mansfield: Convert current covered parking area into two commercial/storage units.
Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council:
Mansfield Manor Hotel, Windmill Lane, Mansfield: Removal of five trees. Conditional permission;
Warsop Methodist Church, Portland Street, Warsop: Change of use of Methodist Church to community facility and new perimeter fencing, polytunnel, covered area, shed and replacement fire doors. Conditional permission;
Rock Side Villa, 13 Shaw Street, Mansfield: Single-storey side and front extension. Conditional permission;
KFC, 162 Nottingham Road, Mansfield: New signage. Conditional permission;
8 Kensington Close, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey front extension and detached double garage to front. Conditional permission;
15 Rutherford Avenue, Mansfield: Side extension and garage conversion. Conditional permission;
3 Clipstone Road East, Forest Town: Two-storey extension to the side/rear and a single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;
216 Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single and two-storey rear extensions with loft conversion and porch remodel. Conditional permission;
Land between Longden Terrace And Pavilion Close, Warsop: Residential development of 15 dwellings with new roads, infrastructure, external works and landscaping. Conditional permission;
90B Clipstone Road West, Forest Town: Conversion and extension of detached garage to form dwelling and erection of replacement garage for host dwelling. Refused.
27 Old Mill Lane, Forest Town: Demolition of detached garage, erection of two-storey side and single-storey rear extensions to existing dwelling, dropped kerb providing vehicular access from Old Mill Lane. Conditional permission;
105 Sherwood Street, Warsop: Canopy to shop front, roof-mounted canopy exhaust, changes to rear store. Conditional permission.
GP surgery improvements approved
Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:
23 Wordsworth Avenue, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension;
Huthwaite Welfare Allotments, Lime Avenue, Huthwaite: Residential development;
40 Westmorland Way, Jacksdale: Single-storey rear extension;
Stubbin Hill Farm, Brand Lane, Sutton: Residential development of up to 141 dwellings and associated infrastructure;
Elm Tree Cottage, Shepherds Lane, Sutton: Two-storey side extension to replace conservatory;
121 Huthwaite Road, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension;
Hacienda, Coxmoor Road, Sutton: Dwelling;
Hairflair, 11 Selston Road, Jacksdale: Change of use for part of barber shop to utilise as tattoo parlour.
Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council include:
37 King Street, Huthwaite: Three dwellings and associated external works. Conditional permission;
201 Church Lane, Underwood: Dwelling. Conditional permission;
Brook House, 44 School Road, Underwood: Crown reduction and removal of deadwood to two lime trees. Conditional permission;
Chesterfield House, Titchfield Avenue, Sutton: Crown reduce one horse chestnut and five lime trees. Refused;
314 Mansfield Road, Sutton: Single-storey side extension. Conditional permission;
89 Sutton Road, Kirkby: Two-storey side and single-storey rear extensions and loft conversion. Conditional permission;
Teversal Manor, Buttery Lane, Sutton: Division of existing manor house from two dwellings into three dwellings and associated works. Conditional permission;
Beeches Business Centre, Portland College, Nottingham Road, Harlow Wood: Change of use from business units comprising office rental space to residential care. Conditional permission;
8 Burton Rise, Kirkby: Single-storey side extension. Conditional permission;
Willowbrook Medical Practice, Brook Street, Sutton: Alterations to front entrance roof structure, internal alterations and side access door and solar panels to rear roof. Conditional permission;
16 Belfry Close, Kirkby: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval not required.
New laboratory
Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:
EPC UK Explosives, Carnfield Hill, South Normanton: Demolition of building and replace with single-storey laboratory, with the associated refurbishment of existing on-site laboratory for additional staff welfare facilities and demolition and erection of like-for-like replacement of existing process building;
Hillside, Newboundmill Lane, Pleasley: Extension to existing home including replacement of existing windows and doors and erection of two-car garage;
29 Knitters Road, South Normanton: Conversion of an integral garage into a living space, with a window replacing the garage door to the front of the property;
The Cottage, Huthwaite Lane, Old Blackwell: Single-storey extension to the front, side and rear and the application of external render.
Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council include:
Stubbin Wood School, Common Lane, Shirebrook: Removal of existing windows and extension of existing school with new classroom and staffroom. Conditional permission;
Land adjacent 17 Hawthornes Avenue, South Normanton: Two-storey dwelling. Conditional permission;
Unit 7 Portland Drive, Shirebrook: Factory extension to current buildings, for use as storage with light manufacture. Conditional permission;
Banks Farm, Newton Road, Tibshelf: Change of use from agricultural use to storage use for wooden pallets. Conditional permission;
Hill Top Farm, 94 Ball Hill, South Normanton: Pruning works to ash tree. Conditional permission.
Byron House extension
Latest applications submitted to Gedling Council include:
Lord Byron House, Newstead Abbey Park, Station Avenue, Newstead: Additional storey;
3A Kirkby Road, Ravenshead: Ground floor extension to existing garage.
Latest applications decided by Gedling Council include:
214 Longdale Lane, Ravenshead: Detached garage. Approved.
Garages demolition
Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:
Ronnington, 84 Kirklington Road, Rainworth: Two-storey front, side and rear extensions, loft conversion with dormers to side and rear;
Birch View, Station Road, Ollerton: Single-storey side extension, hip-to-gable conversions, loft conversion with rear dormers and rendering of whole property;
Orange Mast, Blooms Gorse Farm, Deerdale Lane, Bilsthorpe: Upgrading works to existing telecommunications base station;
Field reference number 9291, Ricket Lane, Blidworth: Change of use of agricultural land to an equestrian use, including perimeter fencing and hedgerow/tree planting;
6 Ward Road, Clipstone: Extension to dwellinghouse.
Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:
24 Lansbury Road, Bilsthorpe: Two-storey rear extension. Approved;
Land off Fir View, Ollerton: Demolition of nine existing garages and providing additional five parking spaces for the residents along with curtilage parking for 3,4 and 5 Fir View, and erection of dwelling. Approved;
Broadlands, Southwell Road, Farnsfield: Erection of three dwellings following demolition of Broadlands; includes amendment to existing vehicular access and associated works. Approved.