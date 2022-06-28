Two people fined after caravan and household waste dumped in Ashfield

It comes after Ashfield Council’s community safety team attended three separate sites of dumped rubbish.

Hundreds of tyres, fridges, a sofa, several builder’s bags filled with bricks, insulation panels, wood, various car parts including car seats, and more than 15 oil drums were dumped at an industrial site in Kirkby.

The council worked with the landowner to arrange contractors to remove all the waste.

Last week, officers attended Skegby Bottoms, after multiple reports of fly tipping.

Bags of household waste were found and traced to a Sutton resident, who was issued with a fixed penalty notice and £400 fine.

The team was also called to an abandoned caravan in Thieves Wood.

The owner was traced to their Mansfield address and admitted they they were responsible for the fly tip.

The Kirkby site after being cleared.

They were also handed a fixed penalty notice and £400 fine and were ordered to safely dispose of the caravan.

Coun Helen-Ann Smith, council lead executive member for community safety and crime reduction, said “All three fly-tips were appalling, however the scene at industrial units was on another level.

“It is testament to the incredible job the team do, that two fly tippers were caught and fined.

“Fly-tipping has reduced by 20 per cent since last year, but there is still work to do.

“Fly-tipping is a blight on our communities and we will not hesitate to use our enforcement powers to fine and prosecute fly tippers.”

In the last year, the team has issued 68 Prevention of Damage by Pests Act notices, 179 community protection warnings, as well as 22 community protection notices to residents who have failed to clear