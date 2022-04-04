Latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week beginning Monday, March 28, 2022.

Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council:

75 Roman Bank, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear extension;

Morrisons, Sutton Road, Mansfield.

3 Mendip Close, Mansfield: Removal of existing rear conservatory and proposed single-storey rear extension;

Three Thorn Lodge, Old Mill Lane, Forest Town: Replace existing front conservatory with single-storey front extension;

8 Chatsworth Drive, Mansfield: Single-storey side and front extension incorporating conversion of existing garage;

76 Little Barn Lane, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension to connect into garage;

Home extensions continue to be very popular at the moment.

13 Sherwood Street, Warsop: Replace timber windows with uPVC;

116-120 Chesterfield Road North, Mansfield: Building to provide four two-bedroom flats, with car parking.

Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council:

Cherrytree Lodge, Woburn Lane, Pleasley: Garage conversion forming annexe. Conditional permission;

Hardwick Hall.

Morrisons, Sutton Road, Mansfield: Photovoltaic system to flat-roof area of supermarket. Prior approvial is not required;

1 Kingsley Close, Mansfield Woodhouse: Garage door on front of car port and brick up side. Conditional permission;

Kent House, Lower Oakham Way, Mansfield: Storage building. Conditional permission;

5 Terrace Road, Mansfield: Change of use at first-floor level from staff accommodation to veterinary surgery. Conditional permission;

Ravenshead Farm Shop, 131 Main Road, Ravenshead.

22 East Street, Warsop Vale: Porch to front of property. Conditional permission;

1 Rectory Road, Church Warsop: Ground-floor side extension to create gym and garage space. Conditional permission;

4 Waterson Oaks, Mansfield: Convert games room above detached garage into self-contained annexe for family member use. Conditional permission;

Land adjacent 6 Clumber Street, Warsop: Two detached houses, including demolition of brick building and wall/brick pillars. Conditional permission;

3 Moorfield Cottages, Bishops Walk, Church Warsop: Replacement windows. Conditional permission;

1 Green Lane, Mansfield: Change of use of garage to barber shop. Conditional permission.

Housing bid

Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

Unit 1, New Line Road, Kirkby: Side extension to existing industrial unit;

Chesterfield House, Titchfield Avenue, Sutton: Tree works;

201 Church Lane, Underwood: Dwelling;

63 Main Road, Underwood: Divide existing dwelling into two dwellings;

Lynwood, Dovedale Avenue, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension;

161 Wagstaff Lane, Jacksdale: Two-storey and single-storey rear extension;

43 Forest Road, Annesley Woodhouse: Demolition of existing garage, creation of side and rear two-storey extension, relocation of existing entrance including a two-storey porch, additional single-storey rear extension;

53 Portland Street, Kirkby: Dwelling;

32C Carsic Lane, Sutton: Single-storey side extension;

21 Nursery Avenue, Sutton: Single-storey side and rear extension;

33 Church Lane, Selston: Single-storey, wrap-around extension;

19 Lime Tree Avenue, Kirkby: Single-storey extension to rear and side;

7 Leamington Buildings, Leamington Drive, Sutton: Retention of logo panel and non-illuminated surround sign;

Land adjacent 1 Yew Tree Drive, Huthwaite: Dwelling;

Adc Garages, Spruce Grove, Kirkby: Three two-bedroom dwellings and two three-bedroom dwellings.

Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

55 Wagstaff Lane, Jacksdale: Removal of uPVC conservatory and replace with traditional build conservatory in keeping with the existing dwelling. Conditional permission;

Land at Hilltop Farm, Back Lane, Sutton: Three bungalows. Refused;

4 Cowpasture Lane, Sutton: Two-storey rear extension. Refused;

259 Alfreton Road, Selston: Demolish existing conservatory and construction of single-storey rear extension and open porch to front. Conditional permission;

3A Church Street, Kirkby: Demolition of existing single-storey rear extension and construction of single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

51 Forest Road, Annesley Woodhouse: Ground-floor rear extension, new front entrance canopy with front elevation rendered, alterations to front boundary wall and replacement access gate. Conditional permission;

Walnut House, Buttery Lane, Sutton: Tree works. Approved.

Cycle trail plan

Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

South-west Of mill 1, Pleasley Vale, Mansfield: Creation of about 300 metres of 3m-wide cycle path with a sealed surface to connect the Meden Trail to Pleasley Vale, including fencing and signage;

Former Stainsby Centre and Baden Powell Scouts Centre, Hawking Lane, Stainsby: Tree works;

37 Victoria Drive, Blackwell: Two-storey front extension and single-storey front porch;

Station Yard, Chesterfield Road, Pleasley: Thirteen dwellings;

202 Langwith Road, Langwith Junction: Single-storey rear extension;

3 King Street, Pinxton: Garage with sheltered area to the side.

Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

Land adjacent Transpakship, Export Drive, Huthwaite: Truck parking, fuel station and welfare facilities. No objections.

Hardwick Hall, Hardwick Hall Drive, Hardwick Hall Park: External repairs and upgrading to roof of Outwing visitor WC and alterations to external step, various internal alterations to Outwing rooms. Conditional permission.

Shop extension hope

Latest applications submitted to Gedling Council include:

3 Oakwood Drive, Ravenshead: Single-storey side extension;

226 Main Road, Ravenshead: Residential development with shared private drive and off-road parking;

6 Chaworth Close, Linby: Single-storey rear extension.

Ravenshead Farm Shop, 131 Main Road, Ravenshead: Rear projection extension to existing farm shop, following removal of existing rear timber store shed, extension to north-west boundary curtilage and retention of three cold stores.

Latest applications decided by Gedling Council include:

128 Nottingham Road, Ravenshead: First-floor extension to front/side elevation, alterations to windows and feature two-storey bay window, render of front and part of side elevations. Refused;

Moor Pond Wood, Moor Road, Papplewick: Schedule of works.Conditional permission;

114 Nottingham Road Ravenshead: Tree works.Conditional permission;

8 Moor Road, Papplewick: Garage conversion to form a kitchen, family living space, an additional bedroom over existing garage and formation of a garden room to the rear elevation.Conditional permission.

Extension hopes

Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

50 Sycamore Close, Rainworth: First-floor side and rear extension;

29 Sycamore Road, Ollerton: Replacement of existing outbuilding with new outbuilding including new pitch roof;

Marylyn, Central Avenue, Walesby: Single dwelling;

Wood View, Station Lane, Farnsfield: Two-storey side extension;

5 Forestry Holdings, Kings Clipstone: Single-storey rear extension with a first-floor side extension to the existing house, single-storey side extension to the existing garage;

60 Sherwood Road, Rainworth: Two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension;

Harlington House, Brickyard Lane, Farnsfield: Garden room.

Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

9 Crown Close, Rainworth: Single-storey rear extension. Approved;

Roecroft, Broomfield Lane, Farnsfield: Two-storey side extension and rear modifications to house. Approved;

18 Valley Road, Bilsthorpe: Single-storey front extension. Refused;

Land at Maypole Court, Wellow: Dwelling. Withdrawn;

The Old Stables, Newark Road, Wellow: Single-storey rear extension, new window to rear elevation and permission to retain works as constructed excluding guttering and velux windows which are to be changed to cast metal rainwater goods and true conservation rooflights. Approved;

Land at Maypole Road, Wellow: Two-storey, one-bedroom dwelling with car parking. Withdrawn.