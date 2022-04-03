‘Fatal five’ warning as firefighters release dramatic pictures of Kirkby road crash
Firefighters have urged motorists to be aware of the ‘fatal five’ when driving.
Crews from Ashfield Fire Station have released dramatic images of a two-vehicle crash on Sunday, April 3, in a bid to highlight their message.
Firefighters from the Kirkby station were assisted by a crew from Alfreton in dealing with the collision on Mill Lane, Kirkby, on Sunday morning, which left one vehicle on its roof, although no-one was seriously injured.
The Ashfield team said: “We have decided to share the pictures attached to remind everyone the potential consequences of the ‘fatal five’.
“The cause of the accident is under investigation and may not be a consequence of the fatal five’.
“However, please remember lots of road traffic collisions are caused by and injuries received due to one of fatal five.”
The crews higlighted:
1: Excess or inappropriate speed;
2: Failure to wear seatbelts;
3: Distractions, such as a mobile phone;
4: Driving under the influence of alcohol or drug;
5: Careless and inconsiderate driving.