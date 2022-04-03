Crews from Ashfield Fire Station have released dramatic images of a two-vehicle crash on Sunday, April 3, in a bid to highlight their message.

Firefighters from the Kirkby station were assisted by a crew from Alfreton in dealing with the collision on Mill Lane, Kirkby, on Sunday morning, which left one vehicle on its roof, although no-one was seriously injured.

The Ashfield team said: “We have decided to share the pictures attached to remind everyone the potential consequences of the ‘fatal five’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One car was left on its roof after the collision.

“The cause of the accident is under investigation and may not be a consequence of the fatal five’.

“However, please remember lots of road traffic collisions are caused by and injuries received due to one of fatal five.”

The crews higlighted:

1: Excess or inappropriate speed;

Police officers and firefighters inspect the crash scene.

2: Failure to wear seatbelts;

3: Distractions, such as a mobile phone;

4: Driving under the influence of alcohol or drug;

5: Careless and inconsiderate driving.

A fire appliance at the scene of the collision on Mill Lane, Kirkby.

A message from Jon Ball, your Chad Editor: Enjoy our headlines with fewer distractions and sign up to a digital subscription today - fewer ads, faster load times and all of the stories you need. Your support for our journalism means we can continue supporting our communities for generations to come. Visit chad.co.uk/subscriptions

One of the damaged vehicles at the scene.