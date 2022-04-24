In the Commons: what Ashfield MP Lee Anderson does

Analysis shows how often the Conservative MP for Ashfield has voted, how many debates he has taken part in, and how many parliamentary questions he has asked since the last general election.

The figures, from the House of Commons Library, show the activities of MPs between the state opening of Parliament on December 16, 2019, and March 7, this year.

Of the 491 votes over this time, Mr Anderson recorded 450 ayes or noes.

MPs in the House of Commons.

He recorded no vote, or abstained, on 41 occasions, giving a participation rate of 92 per cent, one of the highest rates of all UK politicians who have sat in the Commons since the election.

Several MPs had participation rates as high as 95 per cent, while fellow Tory MP Sir Christopher Chope voted in just 36 per cent of divisions.

The Conservatives had the highest average rate of 86 per cent, while Alba's two Scottish MPs had the lowest – just 51 per cent. Labour had an overall rate of 77 per cent.

The HoC Library said MPs may not vote because they are carrying out other work related to their roles.

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP.

Before divisions, debates are held for Members to discuss policy, laws and topical issues to help the House reach an informed decision.

Debates

Since the last election, Mr Anderson has taken part in 117 debates, speaking about 24,130 words.

By comparison, the average MP has spoken 44,530 words over the same period, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said about 394,000.

These include spoken contributions and oral questions in the Commons chamber and Westminster Hall, but not those shorter than four words.

The figures also show Mr Anderson has asked 225 Parliamentary Questions.

These are put formally to a government minister about a matter they are responsible for, to seek information or press for Government action.

This included 27 to a minister in person, 175 in writing and 17 topical questions, asked during the last 15 minutes of ministerial question sessions.