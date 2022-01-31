Here are the latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week beginning Monday, January 24, 2022.

Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council:

The Fold Yard, Debdale Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse: Two roof windows;

Portland College, Harlow Wood.

Aldi, Leeming Lane South, Mansfield Woodhouse: Three hoarding boards;

12 Edgar Avenue, Mansfield: Two-storey extension to rear;

Land at New Park Lane, Mansfield: Removal of tree;

190 Egmanton Road, Meden Vale: Garden room to rear;

73 Kings Stand, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension with parapet roof and glazed lantern;

30 Birding Street, Mansfield: Change of use from hairdressing salon to one-bedroom apartment;

Land east of Mansfield Primary Academy, Newgate Lane, Mansfield: Four two-storey dwellings, comprising one block of three two-bedroom terrace houses and one detached, three-bedroom house;

162 Eakring Road, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension;

Aldi, Leeming Lane South, Mansfield Woodhouse.

53 Cromwell Street, Mansfield: Residential development of seven two and three-bedroom dwellings including the demolition of existing buildings.

Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council:

5 Cranmer Grove Mansfield: Change of roof construction over existing conservatory and first-floor extension over existing single storey to the rear. Conditional permission;

24 Wilson Street, Mansfield: Single-storey and two-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

Manor Farm, 2 Manor Road, Church Warsop: Replacement windows and external doors, internal and external renovations works, including alterations to existing rear porch and garage conversion. Conditional permission;

3-5 Commercial Gate, Mansfield: Change of use from financial services to two, six-bedroom houses in multiple occupation. Conditional permission;

47 West Gate, Mansfield: Change of use from charity shop to hot-food takeaway. Conditional permission.

Car boot sale plans

Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

5 Lea Lane, Selston: Single-storey rear extension and garage extension;

187 Church Lane, Underwood: Remodel, facade alterations, two-storey side and rear extensions., detached outbuilding;

Portland College, Nottingham Road, Harlow Wood: Educational manufacturing centre with associated external works. cladding and refubishment works to existing educational construction and trades centre;

Teversal Manor, Buttery Lane, Sutton: Fell two fir trees and willow tree;

57 Portland Square, Low Street, Sutton: Mural to gable end wall;

27 Main Road, Jacksdale: Change ground-floor shop front;

Open space between Stoneyford Road and Mansfield Road, Sutton: Extend the use of fields for car boot sales from March until the end of September, annually;

Field west of Felley Alpacas, Felley Mill Lane South, Underwood: Aviary;

35 Grange Gardens, Moor Road, Papplewick: External and internal alterations to barn dwelling including construction of new boundary wall;

The Gatehouse, Buttery Lane, Sutton: Remove single box plant and beech hedging;

259 Alfreton Road, Selston: Demolish existing conservatory and construction of single-storey rear extension and open porch to front;

10 High Street, Sutton: Change of use from food and drink to dwelling;

Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

138 Barrows Hill Lane, Westwood: Five detached dwellings. Conditional permission;

Lynwood, 276 Fackley Road, Sutton: Balcony to rear. Refused;

Regent Buildings, 2 Diamond Avenue, Kirkby: Demolition of existing and creation of a larger beer garden. Withdrawn

5 Forest Road, Annesley Woodhouse: Alteration and extension to garage, second-storey extension over garage, two-storey rear extension, single-storey rear extension with swimming pool, new half-hipped roof and bedrooms within roof space, replacement windows, external wall insulation to part of front elevation, remaining walls to be rendered to match. Conditional permission;

97 Alfreton Road, Underwood: Two-storey dwelling. Withdrawn;

51 Woodside, Sutton: Rear and side extensions. Refused;

Land east of Sutton Road and south of King’s Mill Road East, Sutton: Eight dwellings with access. Withdrawn;

26 Columbia Avenue, Sutton: Demoliton of existing garage and creation of a single-storey extension to the side and rear. Conditional permission;

98 Dalestorth Road, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

Westfield, The Avenue, Sutton: Two-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

23 Manor House Court, Kirkby: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

Garden plan rejected

Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

89 Ball Hill, South Normanton: First-floor extension over existing ground-floor extensions to side and rear elevations, single-storey extension to front of existing garage, replace remaining garage roof, insert bathroom window and additional single-storey extension to rear elevation;

2 Michaels Meadow, South Normanton: Single-storey extension to front and recladding of all elevations;

Land to the south of Unit 17-28 Maisies Way, South Normanton: Two buildings about eight metres high, with a total of 2,430 sq metres of employment floorspace with associated car parking;

190 Carter Lane East, South Normanton: Illuminated signage.

Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

49 Newboundmill Lane, Pleasley: Single-storey front extension, creation of additional storey and balconies to rear. Conditional permission;

40 Alfreton Road, Newton: Change of use of agricultural land to domestic garden and creation of wildlife habitats on adjacent land. Refused;

24 Hazel Crescent, Shirebrook: Two-storey extension to the rear. Conditional permission.

Hospital bid

Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Center Parcs Sherwood Forest Holiday Village, Old Rufford Road, Rufford: Three-bedroom family lodge at existing holiday village;

The Lion at Farnsfield, Main Street, Farnsfield: Works to two trees;

The Manor House, Main Street, Farnsfield: Fell beech tree and silver birch tree;

19 Thornton Close, Bilsthorpe: Works to trees;

The Old Pharmacy, Main Street, Farnsfield: Change the wooden sash windows at the front elevation of the property for UPVC sash windows;

Land adjacent Haughton Way, Walesby: Nineteen dwellings;

Cygnet Sherwood Lodge, Rufford Colliery Lane, Rainworth: Two-storey, 42-bedroom hospital with landscaping.

Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Liodor, Gattlys Lane, Ollerton: Single-storey side and rear extension and render finish to the whole dwelling. Approved;

The Dukeries Academy, Whinney Lane, Ollerton: New boiler house and associated installation of new and diverted heating mains. Approved;

Unit 1 Joseph Court, Burma Road, Blidworth: New business/office unit. Approved;

6 Brake Lane, Walesby: Change of use of field to dog exercise area. Approved.

Latest applications submitted to Gedling Council include:

36 Linwood Crescent, Ravenshead: Single-storey side extension;

18 Oakwood Drive, Ravenshead: Removal of existing flat roof garage and build two-storey side extension;

2 Chestnut Avenue, Ravenshead: Single-storey side and rear extensions.