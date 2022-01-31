Man caught with heroin down his pants after Mansfield skate park drug deal

Tyrell Campbell, of Manchester, was found with a large package filled with individually wrapped class A drugs hidden in his underwear.

Officers made the discovery while searching the 25-year-old at Mansfield Police Station, having already arrested him for a separate drug offence.

Two large lunchboxes and a container filled with a mix of crack cocaine and heroin, as well as a large machete and several other bladed weapons, were then found at a property linked to Campbell.

Tyrell Campbell has been jailed for two-and-a-half-years after admitting two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Nottingham Crown Court heard that on February 18 2021, Campbell was seen exchanging an unknown item with another person at a Mansfield skate park, following reports of alleged drug dealing in the area.

He was then stopped while in a taxi on Barringer Road, Mansfield, and arrested on suspicion of supplying class B drugs after he was found with a bag of cannabis in his possession.

Between 150 to 200 individually wrapped packages filled with crack cocaine and heroin were discovered hidden in his pants after officers carried out a full search at Mansfield Police Station.

More quantities of the class A drugs, as well as weapons, cash, weighing scales and mobile phones were all then seized by police from a property on Almond Rise, Forest Town, with Campbell admitting all the items recovered were his and he was a ‘one man drug dealer’.

Detective Sergeant David Prest, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I hope this case will send out a strong message to others that this type of behaviour will be punished.

“Drugs cause irreparable damage to everyone they touch and can ruin lives, which is why our officers continue to work so tirelessly to intercept these dangerous substances before they can reach their targets and cause harm.

“We will never tolerate those who make their living from selling drugs and will continue with our efforts to make their lives as difficult as possible by taking them off our streets and putting offenders behind bars.”