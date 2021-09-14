Hospital calls for health contribution from massive Mansfield development
A major housing and business development on the edge of Mansfield has taken a step closer to reality after interested parties were asked for their views.
An outline planning application has been submitted to Mansfield Council seeking permission for a mixed use development, including up to 850 dwellings, and a hotel and petrol filling station, care home and neighbourhood shops.
If it gets the go ahead, it will transform the land at Pleasley Hill Farm, Pleasley.
As such, neighbouring authorities have been asked to comment and put forward their views on whether or not the plans should go ahead.
Bolsover Council, through its ongoing strategic planning role and the proximity of its district border to the site, has been asked to comment, although it has yet to prepare a formal response on this particular application.
Chesterfield Royal Hospital, at Calow, has made comments ‘neither objecting to or supporting the application’
However, hospital bosses did ask that “S106 impact on health to be considered”.
A S106 agreement is a contract between a local authority and a developer that helps a development to go ahead, with the developer providing funds to boost local infrastructure, such as additional funds to aid community projects and improve highways.