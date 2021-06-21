Plans submitted to build 850 properties on land to the north of Mansfield

Developers want to build 850 properties – including homes, a hotel, a business park, retail units, a care home and a petrol station – on land at Pleasley Hill Farm.

The 140-hectare proposal would straddle the Mansfield and Ashfield Regeneration Route (A617) if it is given the green light by Mansfield District Council.

A design and access statement submitted as part of the application states developers would closely with the authority and it has been identified in the 2020 Local Plan as a suitable extension to the town.

The section of the MARR Route close to where the proposed development is planned in Mansfield.

The site would offer views of the headstocks at Pleasley Country Park, but would sit just 500 metres from the Pleasley Village Conservation Area – which developers concede ‘may be affected by the current proposal’.

However, the Pleasley Park and Vale Conservation Area is considered far enough away – at 1.2km – that it will not be impacted by the proposal.

“The site forms a logical extension to the settlement of Pleasley Hill, benefitting from a highly sustainable location,” the report states. “The scheme provides residential, retail and commercial accommodation which are all in accordance with local requirements.

“The aim of the scheme is to create an attractive place for people to live, relax and work; an environment that fosters a strong sense of neighbourhood and community and creates a sense of place.

“The design strategy is to create a development that complements the adjacent built environment and open countryside.

“The residential properties will feature a range of styles from vernacular to modern, while respecting the style and character of the local environs.

“There will be an appropriate mix of house types and tenures, considering the needs of the local area and the housing market.

“The commercial properties will be of high quality and future-proofed.

“The green spaces and routes will bind the development together and provide a strong link with the countryside.

“Careful consideration is given to both private and public amenity.”

A number of options are being proposed for consideration about where the residential and industrial buildings would be located, in relation to the MARR route, and private housing which already borders the site, the report states.

The stated preferred option would be to locate industrial units centrally on either side of the MARR route, with two separated residential areas to the north and east.

A care home and nursery are also proposed as part of the development, and would sit close to a designated retail area, if the plans are given the go ahead.

There are also plans for a health centre within the development, while the hotel would sit close to the employment section of the site, the report states.

The site would also include designated green spaces, with separate accesses from the MARR Route, and a total of five pedestrian crossings would be installed along the stretch to ensure resident safety.

The developer has also been in consultation with Nottinghamshire County Council and the extension of Crescent Primary School on Bull Farm estate would be needed to accommodate younger children.

The developer would also be expected to make financial contributions for secondary school places.

The application will be considered at a later date.