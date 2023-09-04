The British Horse Society, which has more than 1,200 volunteers, is opposing Amber Valley Council’s plan to retain gates on six roads plagued by fly-tipping.

It says the plans have the effect of unfairly punishing horse-riders from using the public routes, when they are using the lanes for leisure, rather than fly-tipping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s public space protection orders have been in place for three years and now the authority wants to retain them for a further three years, saying that they have proved an effective deterrent.

Sign up to the weekly Westminster Explained newsletter. Get the latest news from within the corridors of power. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A gate with fly-tipping notices on Norman Road, Somercotes. (Photo by: Google Maps)

This has seen gates to block the roads and fines for waste dumped on Station Road in Ironville, Church Street in Riddings and Cockshutt Lane and Norman Road in Somercotes, as well as Castle Lane in Codnor and Anchor Road in Langley Mill,

The fines range from £100 for an initial fixed penalty and notice and rise to £1,000 should the fine be avoided and proceed to court – if found guilty.

The BHS said: “While it is accepted the council proposes this gating order to reduce anti-social behaviour which has had a detrimental effect on some in the locality, it is considered the extent of the order, in particular the lack of exceptions allowing access by other legitimate users, is excessive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The valid and genuine use of footpaths, bridleways and restricted byways for leisure, exercise and travel should be taken into consideration. The needs of others in the locality are valid too and they should not be punished for the misdeeds of a few.

“Fly-tipping is disgraceful and unnecessary, and offenders should be pursued to the full extent of the law. Anti-social/use of motorised vehicles on routes or land where proscribed is deplored.

“Gating may be appropriate to defer offenders, but not to the detriment of legitimate users.”

When the council launched the consultation on the three-year extension, it provided details of issues faced on the routes in the past three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It logged 16 incidents over the past three years at the six sites, including a “motorised scooter/mobility scooter” dumped on Church Street in April 2023; window frames dumped on Norman Road in January 2020 and carpets fly-tipped on Norman Road in June 2021.