Hundreds of people flocked to Langwith Show to enjoy a day of family-fun in the sun, with live entertainment, and community competitions and activities for all ages.

This year, a variety of community stalls from local businesses were in attendance with live entertainment scheduled throughout the day at the not-for-profit community event.

Hosted by Rhubarb Farm – a horticulture-based social enterprise – the event took Hardwick Street, Langwith.

Visitors enjoyed a dog show and a series of community contests which included a dog show and vegetable growing – winning submissions were laid out in the show tent for visitors to view as they made their way across the site.

Throughout the day, a range of live entertainment kept guests on their toes, while an “epic” Viking battle drew in big crowds.

Commenting on Rhubarb Farm’s Facebook page – fb.com/rhubarbfarmcic – visitors were eager to share their praise.

Polly Ashbourne, a regular visitor of the annual show, said: “Lovely day once again.”

Claire Cox, who attended the show for the first time, said: “Absolutely had a great afternoon. Definitely will be coming again.”

1 . Matching outfits for dog show entrants Langwith Show, matching outfits for dog show entrants Daniel Sharrock and Ollie. Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales

2 . Show tent Langwith Show, the public are allowed into the show tent to see who won the contests. Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales

3 . Craft classes Langwith Show, Elizabeth Goodwin with her winning entry in the craft classes. Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales

4 . Great weather for it Hundreds flocked to the field and enjoyed a day of family-fun in the sun. Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales