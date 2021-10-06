‘Higher than usual’ noise complaints about Mansfield businesses after Covid restrictions lifted

Complaints against hospitality businesses causing too much noise across the Mansfield have risen following the lifting of Covid restrictions.

However, Mansfield Council’s licensing team believes this is down to residents adjusting to the ‘new normal’ as businesses reopen following a long period of enforced closure.

Papers to be reviewed by the council’s licensing committee this week state the authority has been ‘working with venues to ensure compliance’ with its licensing rules.

Police on the day of action in Mansfield

The council is reporting venues across the town centre being ‘particularly’ busy following the removal of Covid rules, with licensing staff supporting businesses to ensure the return to normal was implemented safely.

However, the authority says it is receiving increased complaints from residents about businesses, including those in the hospitality sector, causing noise issues and ‘some instances of disorder’.

The council says several complaints could be the result of venues being quiet during Covid restrictions, before returning to a normal level of noise once they reopened fully.

The current complaint levels are being put down to a ‘period of adjustment’.

The documents did not give an exact number of complaints since the previous meeting in July, but stated it ‘remains’ higher than it has been over the past 18 months.

Disorder

A council spokeswoman said: “The reports we’ve received have been district-wide and included a higher-than-average number of noise complaints, along with some instances of disorder.

“Premises were shut for a long time, resulting in no noise. Since reopening, there may be a period of adjustment getting used to the noise coming from premises again. All complaints are investigated.

“The rise in incidents and complaints generally could be due to the premises being shut or under restrictions and it will take time for staff and customers to get used to the new normal.

“We are working to resolve problems and complaints.

“For example, the council was recently involved in a day of action led by Nottinghamshire Police.”

The day of action targeted shoplifting, anti-social behaviour and casual drug use, with police and council officers targeting the town centre.

Police and community support officers were supported by council neighbourhood wardens and traffic wardens.

Licensing officers also visited several venues to ensure the responsible sale of alcohol.