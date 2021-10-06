Mansfield martial arts school seeing influx of young women joining self defence classes

Since the high-profile cases of Sarah Everard and Sabina Nessa, more people than ever, especially young women, are now seeking to educate themselves in self-defence methods, meaning business is increasing for martial arts schools in the area.

Kravolution East Midlands aims to teach basic self-defence techniques to enable them to disarm an attacker, should they be approached on the street.

Mark Taylor is one of three instructors at Kravolution, which took on new premises on Southwell Road West this year, and says everyone should learn these basic skills which could, one day, save your life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Instructors aim to give individuals the tools to help should they ever be attacked.

He said: “We moved into our new premises in March and now run beginners’ self-defence classes for all ages.

“It was quite a surprise that 80 per cent of those who joined were young females.

“We want to ensure people come away with the knowledge and tools to keep themselves as safe as possible.

"The punches, kicks and trips we teach do work, but we also aim to educate students that these manoeuvres alone are not enough – people need to take responsibility for their actions and ensure they aren’t putting themselves in danger unnecessarily.”

Classes teach various methods of self defence

The 52-year-old remembers walking his dogs one night and spotting a woman walking ahead alone in the pitch black.

“I could hear the music coming from her headphones from 15 feet away,” he said. “She was walking onto a large field, oblivious to the fact I was there until my dogs bounded past her – I could have been anybody.

"People need to ensure they are not putting themselves into dangerous situations like that as, unfortunately, there are people who will take advantage of that naivety.

"Take that extra five minutes, go that longer route where there is better lighting.”

Mark also thinks more needs to be done to deter would-be attackers.

He said: “There isn’t sufficient deterrent – we need harsher sentences.

“We also need to teach our children respect – that certainly seems to be missing these days.”

To find out more, check out their Facebook page Kravolution East Midlands.

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.

You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user-experience.