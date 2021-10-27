Green light to convert former Mansfield nightclub and pub into apartments

The former Urban Cherry and Old Eight Bells site, on Church Street, has not served customers since 2018 and has remained empty.

Developers put forward plans last year to give the site a new lease of life by turning the almost 100-year-old building into 12 apartments.

The land itself, council documents say, has been used for alcohol sale since 1765.

The Old Eight Bells is set to be converted into apartments.

Under the conversion plans, approved by members of Mansfield Council’s planning committee at their latest meeting, developers will retain elements of the building, including the prominent ‘Old Eight Bells’ sign from when the building was rebuilt in its current form in 1925.

The layout of the building will be changed to include seven one-bedroom flats and five two-bedroom apartments.

The building will be accessed via the same entrance previously used by Urban Cherry nightclub until its closure in 2018, while a courtyard to the rear will have a communal use and bin storage.

The scheme comes as part of the council’s wider town centre masterplan, designed to bring new life to the Church Street area and surrounding buildings.

David Peck, director of Planning and Design Group, speaking on behalf of the developer, told the planning meeting: “This application presents the opportunity to support one piece of the jigsaw, and to ensure Mansfield’s town centre continues to be a place where people want to live, work and be entertained.

“The building is an attractive and somewhat grand building with notable history and is looking for a new lease of life.

“The town centre masterplan recognises this part of Mansfield has to adapt if it is to respond to changing consumer habits and lifestyle choices.

“The change to residential use would inject life back into the building, without detriment to nearby shops.”

Development

Coun Brian Lohan, member for Portland ward, where the apartments will be based, said: “This building has been empty long enough, it’s primed for development and I think it’ll be an ideal place for people to live.”

Coun Andy Sissons, member for Newgate, said: “I think it’s good the building is going to be brought back into use, rather than potentially falling into ruin and being derelict.”

Councillors voted unanimously to approve the scheme.