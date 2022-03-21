Green light for new Center Parcs lodge among latest planning applications

Latest planning applications submitted to Mansfield Council:

8 Blenheim Close, Forest Town: Single-storey side and rear extension replacing conservatory;

52 Princess Avenue, Warsop: Single-storey extension to existing rear two-storey extension;

Center Parcs, Sherwood Forest.

Former railway land at top of Cherry Grove, Warsop: Engineering and landscaping works;

27 Sheepbridge Lane, Mansfield: Demolition of single-storey rear porch and construction of two-storey side and rear extension;

16 Birchwood Park, Forest Town: Tree works;

5 Birks Road, Mansfield: Ground and first-floor rear extensions, replacement of existing front porch, replacement of all windows and proposed rear-facing dormer;

Home extensions continue to be very popular at the moment.

21 Herbert Street, Mansfield: Four second-floor apartments at roof level;

2 Stanley Road, Mansfield: Change of use of vehicle rental unit to MoT service station and vehicle repairs.

Latest planning applications decided by Mansfield Council:

84 Chatsworth Drive, Mansfield: First-floor side extension. Conditional permission;

Barclays, Low Street, Sutton.

6 Butt Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse: Two-storey rear extension and single-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

8 Harworth Close, Mansfield: Single-storey side and rear extensions. Conditional permission;

190 Egmanton Road, Meden Vale: Garden room to rear. Conditional permission;

123 Sherwood Street, Warsop: Single-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

38 Intake Avenue, Mansfield: Two-storey dwelling with access and parking, combined with first-floor side and single-storey rear extensions to existing house. Conditional permission.

Flats plan

Latest planning applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

26 Main Road, Underwood: Detached, three-bedroom bungalow;

84 Portland Road, Selston: Two-storey side extension;

Woodend Inn, Chesterfield Road, Huthwaite: Stables;

Plot adjacent, 374 Stoneyford Road, Sutton: Two dwellings;

37 King Street, Huthwaite: Three dwellings;

131 Wild Hill, Teversal: Removal of integral garages to plots one and three to create habitable room and two detached garages;

Stoneavon, 274A Mansfield Road, Sutton: Demoliton of garages and outbuidlings, creation of two dwellings and associated access;

119 Diamond Avenue, Kirkby: Single-storey front extension;

10 Church Lane, Selston: Fence;

74A Clumber Street, Kirkby: Tree works;

Hacienda, Coxmoor Road, Sutton: Dwelling;

Barclays bank, 3 Low Street, Sutton: Change of use of first and second floors from bank to four self-contained flats;

Roadside trees, Borders Avenue, Kirkby: Tree works;

Beeches Business Centre, Portland College, Nottingham Road, Harlow Wood: Change of use from business units to residential for students.

Latest planning applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

132 Stoney Lane, Selston: Two-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

14 Low Street, Sutton: Redevelopment to include mixed-use office space on the ground floor with two apartments on the first floor. Conditional permission;

Cauldwell Livery Stables, Cauldwell Road, Sutton: Five dwellings along with the associated access and amenity space. Conditional permission;

Centre Plus, Market Place, Sutton: Change of use of first floor office to tattoo studio. Conditional permission;

5 Lea Lane, Selston: Single-storey rear extension and garage extension. Conditional permission;

Portland College, Nottingham Road, Harlow Wood: Construction of educational manufacturing centre with associated external works, cladding and refurbishment works to existing educational construction and trades centre. Conditional permission.

Garage bid

Latest planning applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

9 Barley Croft, Broadmeadows, Pinxton: Detached two-three-storey dwelling;

Hardwick Hall, Hardwick Hall Drive, Hardwick Hall Park: Tree works;

6 Corn Close, South Normanton: Demolish existing front porch, create new front porch and reposition first-floor landing window;

The Mill Cottage, Hodmire Lane, Ault Hucknall: Replacement of two flat roofs with pitched roofs to bedroom and entrance hall;

Garage block, Hawthorne Avenue, Tibshelf: Two detached dwellings including the required alterations to the existing access;

69 Park Road, Shirebrook: Bungalow;

38 Chesterfield Road, Tibshelf: Two detached dwellings with associated parking and garden spaces and provision of off-street parking for 38 Chesterfield Road;

190 Carter Lane East, South Normanton: Garage and MoT facility to rear of existing garage which is to be demolished and new road built to proposed site.

Latest planning applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

Community Centre, Kirkstead Road, Pinxton: Demolition of flat roof timber link between the existing youth centre and Pinxton Gym. Prior approval not required;

23 High Street, Tibshelf: Remove maple tree and replace with hawthorn. Approved;

East Midlands Designer Outlet, Mansfield Road, Pinxton: Extensions to Unit 1-2 and Unit 39. Conditional permission;

Land to the north of 46-68 Moorfield Lane, Whaley Thorns: Two two-bedroom semi-detached houses and two two-bedroom semi-detached bungalows. Conditional permission.

Latest planning applications submitted to Gedling Council include:

1 Kirkby, Road, Ravenshead: Entrance gates and walls to existing vehicular accesses on Kirkby Road and Nottingham Road, two detached buildings within the rear garden, a hobby room and a store room;

21 Milton Crescent, Ravenshead: Alterations and extension to provide additional bedrooms in roof;

44 Milton Drive Ravenshead: Rear lounge and side porch extensions and garage conversion;

84 Chapel Lane, Ravenshead: Dwelling;

Phoenix, Newstead Abbey Park, Nottingham Road, Ravenshead: Extensions and alterations;

54 Chapel Lane, Ravenshead: Two-storey side extension, rear single-storey extension, internal alterations and new roof tiles;

14 Fountayne Close, Linby: Double garage and single-storey side extension.

Center Parcs expansion

Latest planning applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

16 Highfield Drive, Bilsthorpe: Single-storey front elevation extension;

59 The Ridgeway, Farnsfield: Side dormer to create family bathroom, single bedroom and minor ground-floor alterations to create enlarged kitchen and new WC;

15 Tudor Crescent, Rainworth: Outbuilding;

Annexe, 69A High Street, Edwinstowe: Single-storey extensions to side and rear elevations and erection of detached garage;

72 Abbey Road, Edwinstowe: Part single-storey and part two-storey rear house extension;

5 Eakring Road, Wellow: Single-storey rear extension incorporating outbuilding to form utility;

Land to the rear of 3 Mansfield Road, Clipstone: Two dwellings;

63 Westbrook Drive, Rainworth: Front porch.

Latest planning applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Land east of Baulker Farm, Baulker Lane, Farnsfield: Fertiliser storage tank. Prior approval not required;

T-Mobile Mast 95250, Fir Tree Farm, Clipstone Road, Edwinstowe: Replacement of three existing antennas at 15.9 metres. Approved;

Various locations, Farnsfield: Tree works. Approved;

Center Parcs, Sherwood Forest Holiday Village, Old Rufford Road, Rufford: Three-bedroom family lodge at existing holiday village. Approved;

Chestnut Cottage, Church Road, Boughton: Single-storey side extension, dormer window to rear, demolition of existing garage and erection of new garage. Approved;

16 Grange Avenue, Ollerton: Single-storey rear extension and increase the roof height of the existing garage to match, and garage conversion. Approved;

7 Mansfield Road, Clipstone: Timber garden room. Refused.