Green light for Mansfield pub garden improvements among latest planning applications

Latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week beginning Monday, April 4, 2022:

Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council:

24 Winthorpe Street, Mansfield: Single-storey front/side extension;

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, Rosemary Street, Mansfield: Tree works;

Land at Penniment Lane, Mansfield: Building to contain seven stables, feed room and hay store;

22 High Street, Pleasley: First-floor extension over existing ground-floor side extension;

84 Chatsworth Drive, Mansfield: First-floor side extension;

Manor Farm, 2 Manor Road, Church Warsop: Rear elevation boundary wall and vehicle access, restoration and alteration works to existing stables/garage building;

Old Mill House, 4 Church Road, Church Warsop: Summer house extension to existing barn and porch extension to Old Mill House;

1 Stone Cross Court, Mansfield: Change of use of car part to resource centre;

Hall Farm, Sookholme Lane, Sookholme: Earth bund 0.5 metres high;

Home extensions continue to be very popular at the moment

54 Braemar Road, Forest Town: Single-storey front extension;

31 Titchfield Street, Warsop: First-floor side extension;

19 Big Barn Lane, Mansfield: Tree works;

23 Abbott Road, Mansfield: Change of use of residential dwelling to small care home for one child.

Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council:

Land off Anvil Grove, Mansfield Woodhouse: Two-bedroom bungalow with detached double garage, together with single, detached garage, parking space and modifield plot boundary to adjacent development. Conditional permission;

Widecombe Fair, Oak Tree Lane, Mansfield: Timber-framed pergola with partial roof covering, lighting, heat lamps, posts for festoon lighting, section of composite decking and paving for smoking area. Conditional permission;

The Fold Yard, Debdale Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse: Two roof windows. Conditional permission;

2 Mayflower Court, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

Leeming Car Sales, 92A Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse: Change of use from car sales to retail, rear extension, ramp at main entrance and improve car parking. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council:

51 Moseley Road, Annesley: First-floor extension and single-storey rear extension;

Croft Industrial Estate, Hardwick Lane, Sutton: Profiled metal roof cladding sheets, replacement of existing rooflights, removal of guttering to front and rear elevations replace with a metalbox gutter;

7 Leamington Buildings, Leamington Drive, Sutton: ATM;

9 Pines Way, Harlow Wood: Tree works;

Land adjacent Grey Gables, off The Avenue, Sutton: Two detached bungalows;

April Cottage, off The Avenue, Sutton: Dwelling;

69 Chesterfield Road, Huthwaite: Removal of existing window and installation of two windows within first floor, south-west elevation;

7 Calladine Grove, Sutton: Demolish existing conservatory, construction of single-storey rear extension with flat roof and lantern;

6 Station Road, Selston: Part demolition of existing dwellings and construction of new dwelling to form 2 seperate dwellings with seperate boundaries, access and parking;

Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council:

Hill Top Farm, 166 Main Street, Huthwaite: Five dwellings. Conditional permission;

58 Station Road, Sutton: Fencing. Conditional permission;

170 Nottingham Road, Selston: Garage and boundary wall. Conditional permission;

5 Peveril Drive, Sutton: Two-storey side extension and window to roof space. Conditional permission;

Willowmere, Tibshelf Road, Sutton: Two-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

Haze View, 18 Grange Farm Close, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval not required;

Chesterfield House, Titchfield Avenue, Sutton: Tree works. Refused;

Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council:

41 Carr Lane, South Normanton: Vehicular access and hardstanding, ramp access to front of dwelling;

Hillside, Fordbridge Lane, South Normanton: Amendments to roof design and height increase of the dwelling, installation of first-floor windows, roof lights and a dormer;

Premier House, Vernon Street, Shirebrook: Warehouse building ‘Infill extension to existing building’;

Devonshire Farm, Green Lane, Stony Houghton: Vehicular access and private way;

The Old Barn, 2 Highfield Close, Palterton: Tree works.

Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council:

South-west of mill one, Pleasley Vale: About 300 metres of 3m-wide cycle path with a sealed surface to connect the Meden Trail to Pleasley Vale, including fencing and signage. No objections;

Hardwick Hall, Hardwick Hall Drive, Hardwick Hall Park: Tree works. Approved;

6 Corn Close, South Normanton: Demolish existing front porch, create new front porch and reposition first-floor landing window. Conditional permission;

32 Storth Lane, South Normanton: Demolish conservatory and erect single-storey extension. Conditional permission;

Land north and west of Berristow Farm, Mansfield Road, South Normanton: Earthworks associated with employment development on adjacent site. Conditional permission;

3 Wetton Lane, Tibshelf: Landscaping works to front garden, including repositioning and realigning of existing gabion stones/baskets, to form a tiered frontage less dominant than the existing works already commenced and to provide safer parking provision and site access. Conditional permission;

Holly House, Cracroft Lane, Scarcliffe: Continuation of existing boundary wall. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Gedling Council:

32 Milton Drive, Ravenshead: Single-storey front extension forming garage and entrance porch, single-storey rear extension and external rendered to the whole dwelling;

Phoenix, Newstead Abbey Park, Nottingham Road, Ravenshead: Tree works.

Latest applications decided by Gedling Council:

Spinnies, Linby Lane, Linby: Conversion of detached garage to office and playroom. Conditional permission;

35 Chapel Lane, Ravenshead: Two-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

29 Tilford Road, Newstead: Two-storey, rear extension to create kitchen/diner to ground floor and bedroom with en-suite to first floor. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council:

Land rear of 129 Mansfield Road, Clipstone: Three dwellings;

The Orchards, May Lodge Drive, Rufford: Single-storey front extension;

Woodland Lodge, Rufford: Single-storey side extension and garage conversion;

21 Thoresby Drive, Edwinstowe: Single-storey extension to rear elevation;

Stokeley, Cross Lane, Blidworth: Two-storey front and side extension.

Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council:

16 Highfield Drive, Bilsthorpe: Single-storey front elevation extension. Approved;

Telecommunications cabinet opposite 1 Meadow Grove, Kirklington Road, Bilsthorpe: Installation of DSLAM cabinet. Approved;

St Mary’s CE Primary School, Paddock Close, Edwinstowe: Tree works. Approved;

2 Aspen Close, Walesby: First-floor side extension. Approved;

Fernlea, 3 Maypole Road, Wellow: Twostorey side extension. Approved;