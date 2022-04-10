Thousands of pounds worth of damage was caused during the theft at Garibaldi School during the first weekend of February.

Officers investigating what happened would like to speak with the person captured in this image, which was recorded close to the scene at around 2.50am, on Sunday, February 6.

PC Colin Bland, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This theft caused a considerable amount of damage and we are determined to catch whoever was responsible.

Do you recognise this man?

“We believe the person capture in this image may have information that can help our enquiries and urge him or anyone who recognises him.”