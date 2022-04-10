Police investigating theft of lead from Forest Town school roof release image of man
Police investigating the theft of lead from a Forest Town school roof have released an image of a man they would like to speak to.
Thousands of pounds worth of damage was caused during the theft at Garibaldi School during the first weekend of February.
Officers investigating what happened would like to speak with the person captured in this image, which was recorded close to the scene at around 2.50am, on Sunday, February 6.
PC Colin Bland, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This theft caused a considerable amount of damage and we are determined to catch whoever was responsible.
“We believe the person capture in this image may have information that can help our enquiries and urge him or anyone who recognises him.”
The police urge anyone who recognises the man or has any information about the theft, to get in touch at the “earliest opportunity” by calling 101, quoting “incident 271 of 7 February.”