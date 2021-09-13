Green light for Mansfield housing development as huge Pleasley scheme submitted - but what developments are planned near you?

Housing developments, a hotel and multiple extensions are just some of the latest planning applications across the Mansfield and Ashfield area.

By Jon Ball
Monday, 13th September 2021, 11:30 am

Latest planning applications submitted and decided upon in and around Mansfield and Ashfield, for the week beginning Monday, September 6:

Latest planning applications submitted to Mansfield Council:

Forest Hospital, Southwell Road West, Mansfield: Demolition of storage unit to allow for construction of three-storey block of nine apartments with pitched roof;

Plans have been submitted seeking permission to retain a temporary classroom at Leas Park Junior School, Mansfield Woodhouse, for three years.

90B Clipstone Road West, Forest Town: Conversion and extension of detached garage to form dwelling and erection of replacement garage for host dwelling;

10 Springwood Drive, Mansfield Woodhouse: Works to tree;

Forest Edge, 19 Oak Tree Lane, Mansfield: Residential development of up to eight dwellings;

62 Debdale Way, Mansfield Woodhouse: Change of use of garage to sport therapy clinic;

Dozens of planning applications have been submitted across the area.

Leas Park Junior School, Ley Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse: Retention of temporary classroom for three years;

Mason House, Unit 10A Enterprise Road, Mansfield: Extension of existing industrial unit and erection of new single-storey workshops;

Rose Lodge, 22 Heath Avenue, Mansfield: Works to two trees and removal of one tree.

Apartment blocks plan backed

Latest planning applications decided by Mansfield Council:

57 Matlock Avenue, Mansfield: Detached garage. Conditional permission;

12 Long Meadow, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval is not required;

17 Carlton Close, Forest Town: Detached single-storey residential annexe. Conditional permission;

16 Radnor Place, Pleasley: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval is not required;

282 Chesterfield Road North, Pleasley: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval is not required;

9 Kings Lodge Drive, Mansfield: Works to two trees. Conditional permission;

Units 1-3 Southwell Road West, Mansfield: Electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Conditional permission;

2 Baldwin Close, Forest Town: Two-storey side and rear extension and extended dropped kerb. Conditional permission;

113 Marples Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey front extension. Conditional permission;

2 Berry Hill Mews, Mansfield: Removal of tree. Refused;

11 Pinewood Drive, Mansfield: Porch to the front. Conditional permission;

10-12 Stockwell Gate, Mansfield: Replacement of existing shop fronts, including hand-painted, non-illuminated signage. Conditional permission;

89-91 West Gate, Mansfield: Metal grab rails to external brickwork, internal door frame. Conditional permission;

15 Sheringham Drive, Mansfield: Single-storey front extension. Conditional permission;

10 Stanley Road, Forest Town: Removal of existing extension and buildings side and rear, side and rear extension and new raised roof to create additional living space at first floor. Conditional permission;

67 Lime Crescent, Church Warsop: Two bay windows and porch to front elevation. Conditional permission;

276 Eakring Road, Mansfield: Works to two trees. Partial conditional permission;

19 Big Barn Lane, Mansfield: Two dwellings. Conditional permission;

Land adjacent 13 Debdale Gate, Mansfield Woodhouse: Bungalow and garage. Conditional permission;

Former Portland Mill site, Victoria Street, Mansfield: Nine town houses and three apartment blocks comprising 73 flats. Conditional permission;

Dovetail House, The Park, Mansfield: Works to seven trees. Partial conditional permission;

Go-ahead for six apartments

Latest planning applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

8 Victoria Street, Selston: Two-storey extension;

Sycamore House, Buttery Lane, Sutton: Agricultural field access;

Forest Farm House, Blidworth Road, Kirkby: Re-use and conversion of stone built stable building to a two-bedroom dwelling;

8-10 Outram Street, Sutton: Change of use from retail to three apartments;

48 Sotheby Avenue, Sutton: Boundary fencing;

Woodlands Little Oak Plantation, Derby Road, Annesley Woodhouse: Tree works.

Latest planning applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

Land between 63-65 Phoenix Street, Sutton: Residential development of six apartments with parking. Conditional permission;

119 Diamond Avenue, Kirkby: Single-storey front extension and wall to front. Refused;

Oaktree Farm, Chesterfield Road, Huthwaite: Two agricultural buildings. Conditional permission;

2-4 Outram Street, Sutton: One fascia sign and one projecting sign. Conditional permission.

11 The Spinney, Harlow Wood: Shed. Conditional permission;

Hillbank Cottage, Commonside, Selston: Change of use of granny flat to separate dwelling with new access. Conditional permission;

3 Old Road, Sutton: Single-storey front extension to join existing garage to dwelling and single storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

5 Meadow Lark Close, Sutton: Single-storey rear and side extension. Conditional permission;

6 Titchfield Avenue, Sutton: Dormer loft conversion and render to elevations. Conditional permission;

4 Bloomer Wood View, Sutton: Fence. Refused;

6 Stoney Lane, Selston: Two-storey rear extension with replacement balcony; Refused;

33 Middlebrook Road, Underwood: Change of use from retail to dwelling; Conditional permission;

2 Regent Street, Kirkby: Single-storey side elevation extension and render; Conditional permission;

2 Nightingale Crescent, Selston: Single-storey extension. Conditional permission;

19 Chaucer Crescent, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

18 Bentinck Street, Kirkby: Porch to front elevation. Conditional permission;

94 Plainspot Road, Underwood: Single-storey extension to front and side, re-roof, three dormer windows, two velux windows, replacement windows and doors. Conditional permission;

5 Colliery Houses, Mill Lane, Huthwaite: Single-story rear extension. Conditional permission;

60 Dalestorth Road, Sutton: Single-storey rear and side extension. Conditional permission;

Broom Close Farm, 137 Church Lane, Selston: Barn extension. Withdrawn.

Green light for extensions

Latest planning applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Shardale, Potter Lane, Wellow: Detached garage and installation of cladding to main dwelling. Approved;

Cremorne Cottage, Rufford: Single-storey side and rear extension; Prior approval is not required;

Longfield View, 4 Mickledale Lane, Bilsthorpe: Removal of current conservatory and replace with larger brick construction with grey slate roof. Prior approval is not required;

2 First Avenue, Edwinstowe: Single-storey rear extension and single-storey detached garage/outbuilding to replace the existing. Approved.

Ramp plan for abbey toilets

Latest planning applications submitted to Gedling Council include:

155 Main Road Ravenshead: Extension to existing storage barn;

5 Quarry Close, Ravenshead: First-floor side extension, new entrance porch, single storey rear extension and recladding/render and new roof tiles to existing property;

21 Mavis Avenue, Ravenshead: Dormer windows to both front and rear elevations of the roof;

Newstead Abbey Park, Newstead Abbey, Station Avenue, Newstead: Internal alteration and refurbishment of existing toilet facilities and store rooms, access ramp to WCs, improvement of surface water drainage to main car park by the provision of a new soakaway and permeable paving;

101 Quarry Road, Ravenshead: Single-storey side extension, alterations to roof & garage conversion.

Latest planning applications decided by Gedling Council include:

44 Milton Drive, Ravenshead: Single-storey lounge extension, side porch extension and garage conversion. Conditional permission;

27 Milton Drive, Ravenshead: Two-storey side extension, single-storey rear extension and external alterations. Conditional permission.

Plans for 850 homes

Latest planning applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

Golden Cottage, Scarcliffe Lanes, Upper Langwith: Removal of cherry tree;

Land at Pleasley Hill Farm, Pleasley: Mixed use development for up to 850 dwellings, business use, hotel, petrol filling station, care home and neighbourhood retail;

21 Newboundmill Lane Pleasley: Removal of existing conservatory, replacement with new orangery and extension of garage.

Latest planning applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

7 Cedar Grove, Broadmeadows, Pinxton: Ground-floor extension to side. Conditional permission;

The Stanton, Rotherham Road, New Houghton: Change of use of ground floor to hairdresser , retail shop and hot food takeaway, and conversion of first floor to two additional flats. Conditional permission.

