Latest planning applications submitted and decided upon in and around Mansfield and Ashfield, for the week beginning Monday, September 6:

Latest planning applications submitted to Mansfield Council:

Forest Hospital, Southwell Road West, Mansfield: Demolition of storage unit to allow for construction of three-storey block of nine apartments with pitched roof;

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans have been submitted seeking permission to retain a temporary classroom at Leas Park Junior School, Mansfield Woodhouse, for three years.

90B Clipstone Road West, Forest Town: Conversion and extension of detached garage to form dwelling and erection of replacement garage for host dwelling;

10 Springwood Drive, Mansfield Woodhouse: Works to tree;

Forest Edge, 19 Oak Tree Lane, Mansfield: Residential development of up to eight dwellings;

62 Debdale Way, Mansfield Woodhouse: Change of use of garage to sport therapy clinic;

Dozens of planning applications have been submitted across the area.

Leas Park Junior School, Ley Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse: Retention of temporary classroom for three years;

Mason House, Unit 10A Enterprise Road, Mansfield: Extension of existing industrial unit and erection of new single-storey workshops;

Rose Lodge, 22 Heath Avenue, Mansfield: Works to two trees and removal of one tree.

Home extensions are among a number of new planning applications.

Apartment blocks plan backed

Latest planning applications decided by Mansfield Council:

57 Matlock Avenue, Mansfield: Detached garage. Conditional permission;

12 Long Meadow, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval is not required;

Dozens of planning applications have been submitted for developments across the Mansfield and Ashfield area.

17 Carlton Close, Forest Town: Detached single-storey residential annexe. Conditional permission;

16 Radnor Place, Pleasley: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval is not required;

282 Chesterfield Road North, Pleasley: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval is not required;

9 Kings Lodge Drive, Mansfield: Works to two trees. Conditional permission;

Units 1-3 Southwell Road West, Mansfield: Electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Conditional permission;

2 Baldwin Close, Forest Town: Two-storey side and rear extension and extended dropped kerb. Conditional permission;

113 Marples Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey front extension. Conditional permission;

2 Berry Hill Mews, Mansfield: Removal of tree. Refused;

11 Pinewood Drive, Mansfield: Porch to the front. Conditional permission;

10-12 Stockwell Gate, Mansfield: Replacement of existing shop fronts, including hand-painted, non-illuminated signage. Conditional permission;

89-91 West Gate, Mansfield: Metal grab rails to external brickwork, internal door frame. Conditional permission;

15 Sheringham Drive, Mansfield: Single-storey front extension. Conditional permission;

10 Stanley Road, Forest Town: Removal of existing extension and buildings side and rear, side and rear extension and new raised roof to create additional living space at first floor. Conditional permission;

67 Lime Crescent, Church Warsop: Two bay windows and porch to front elevation. Conditional permission;

276 Eakring Road, Mansfield: Works to two trees. Partial conditional permission;

19 Big Barn Lane, Mansfield: Two dwellings. Conditional permission;

Land adjacent 13 Debdale Gate, Mansfield Woodhouse: Bungalow and garage. Conditional permission;

Former Portland Mill site, Victoria Street, Mansfield: Nine town houses and three apartment blocks comprising 73 flats. Conditional permission;

Dovetail House, The Park, Mansfield: Works to seven trees. Partial conditional permission;

Go-ahead for six apartments

Latest planning applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

8 Victoria Street, Selston: Two-storey extension;

Sycamore House, Buttery Lane, Sutton: Agricultural field access;

Forest Farm House, Blidworth Road, Kirkby: Re-use and conversion of stone built stable building to a two-bedroom dwelling;

8-10 Outram Street, Sutton: Change of use from retail to three apartments;

48 Sotheby Avenue, Sutton: Boundary fencing;

Woodlands Little Oak Plantation, Derby Road, Annesley Woodhouse: Tree works.

Latest planning applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

Land between 63-65 Phoenix Street, Sutton: Residential development of six apartments with parking. Conditional permission;

119 Diamond Avenue, Kirkby: Single-storey front extension and wall to front. Refused;

Oaktree Farm, Chesterfield Road, Huthwaite: Two agricultural buildings. Conditional permission;

2-4 Outram Street, Sutton: One fascia sign and one projecting sign. Conditional permission.

11 The Spinney, Harlow Wood: Shed. Conditional permission;

Hillbank Cottage, Commonside, Selston: Change of use of granny flat to separate dwelling with new access. Conditional permission;

3 Old Road, Sutton: Single-storey front extension to join existing garage to dwelling and single storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

5 Meadow Lark Close, Sutton: Single-storey rear and side extension. Conditional permission;

6 Titchfield Avenue, Sutton: Dormer loft conversion and render to elevations. Conditional permission;

4 Bloomer Wood View, Sutton: Fence. Refused;

6 Stoney Lane, Selston: Two-storey rear extension with replacement balcony; Refused;

33 Middlebrook Road, Underwood: Change of use from retail to dwelling; Conditional permission;

2 Regent Street, Kirkby: Single-storey side elevation extension and render; Conditional permission;

2 Nightingale Crescent, Selston: Single-storey extension. Conditional permission;

19 Chaucer Crescent, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

18 Bentinck Street, Kirkby: Porch to front elevation. Conditional permission;

94 Plainspot Road, Underwood: Single-storey extension to front and side, re-roof, three dormer windows, two velux windows, replacement windows and doors. Conditional permission;

5 Colliery Houses, Mill Lane, Huthwaite: Single-story rear extension. Conditional permission;

60 Dalestorth Road, Sutton: Single-storey rear and side extension. Conditional permission;

Broom Close Farm, 137 Church Lane, Selston: Barn extension. Withdrawn.

Green light for extensions

Latest planning applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Shardale, Potter Lane, Wellow: Detached garage and installation of cladding to main dwelling. Approved;

Cremorne Cottage, Rufford: Single-storey side and rear extension; Prior approval is not required;

Longfield View, 4 Mickledale Lane, Bilsthorpe: Removal of current conservatory and replace with larger brick construction with grey slate roof. Prior approval is not required;

2 First Avenue, Edwinstowe: Single-storey rear extension and single-storey detached garage/outbuilding to replace the existing. Approved.

Ramp plan for abbey toilets

Latest planning applications submitted to Gedling Council include:

155 Main Road Ravenshead: Extension to existing storage barn;

5 Quarry Close, Ravenshead: First-floor side extension, new entrance porch, single storey rear extension and recladding/render and new roof tiles to existing property;

21 Mavis Avenue, Ravenshead: Dormer windows to both front and rear elevations of the roof;

Newstead Abbey Park, Newstead Abbey, Station Avenue, Newstead: Internal alteration and refurbishment of existing toilet facilities and store rooms, access ramp to WCs, improvement of surface water drainage to main car park by the provision of a new soakaway and permeable paving;

101 Quarry Road, Ravenshead: Single-storey side extension, alterations to roof & garage conversion.

Latest planning applications decided by Gedling Council include:

44 Milton Drive, Ravenshead: Single-storey lounge extension, side porch extension and garage conversion. Conditional permission;

27 Milton Drive, Ravenshead: Two-storey side extension, single-storey rear extension and external alterations. Conditional permission.

Plans for 850 homes

Latest planning applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

Golden Cottage, Scarcliffe Lanes, Upper Langwith: Removal of cherry tree;

Land at Pleasley Hill Farm, Pleasley: Mixed use development for up to 850 dwellings, business use, hotel, petrol filling station, care home and neighbourhood retail;

21 Newboundmill Lane Pleasley: Removal of existing conservatory, replacement with new orangery and extension of garage.

Latest planning applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

7 Cedar Grove, Broadmeadows, Pinxton: Ground-floor extension to side. Conditional permission;

The Stanton, Rotherham Road, New Houghton: Change of use of ground floor to hairdresser , retail shop and hot food takeaway, and conversion of first floor to two additional flats. Conditional permission.