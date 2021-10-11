Here the latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week beginning Monday, October 4, 2021.

Latest planning applications submitted to Mansfield Council:

8 The Avenue, Mansfield: Two-storey front and side extension, single-storey rear extension, internal alterations and front boundary wall;

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fast food giant McDonald’s wants to install two electric vehicle charging stations in the car park of its restaurant on Forest Street, Sutton.

Lindhurst House, 11A Lindhurst Lane, Mansfield: Removal of tree and works to 16 trees;

6 Priory Road, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear extension;

133 Clipstone Road West, Forest Town: Single-storey rear and side extensions, new roof to front and internal alterations;

9 Trent Walk, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey front extension;

Home extensions continue to be very popular at the moment

Post Office, 11 Ossington Close, Meden Vale: Single-storey side extension to shop and post office;

6 Elmhurst Road, Forest Town: Flat roof extension to garage on side elevation;

Rear of 213 Eakring Road, Mansfield: Detached, three-bedroom bungalow;

69 Hillsway Crescent, Mansfield: Single-storey side/rear extension;

Plans have been unveiled to replace the billboard on the side of 1 Ratcliffe Gate with a digital advertising screen.

1-5 Ratcliffe Gate, Mansfield: Upgrade of existing paper-and-paste advertising to digital format to display static advertisements on rotation;

77 Clipstone Road East, Forest Town: First-floor rear extension;

Land adjacent 15 Bentinck Street, Mansfield: Detached house.

Latest planning applications decided by Mansfield Council:

7 Louwil Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear extension. Approved;

80 Worcester Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse: Detached garage. Conditional permission;

Orchard House, 9 High Oakham Road, Mansfield: Works to tree. Conditional permission;

4 Springwood Drive, Mansfield Woodhouse: Works to tree. Conditional permission;

307 Nottingham Road, Mansfield: Works to tree. Conditional permission;

21 Alexandra Avenue, Mansfield: Works to tree. Conditional permission;

Bromley Croft, Unit 1 Oxclose Lane Mansfield Woodhouse: Change of use of existing offices to create new residential development of one two-bedroom dwelling and eight one-bedroom flats with communual facilities for assisted living. Conditional permission;

Forest Lodge, 19 Crow Hill Drive, Mansfield: Change of use from dwelling to children’s care home for three young persons aged seven-17. Conditional permission.

Green light for pub plans

Latest planning applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

4 Lime Tree Drive, Harlow Wood: Crown reduce four silver birch trees and removal of overhanging branches;

Bentinck House, 73 Station Road, Sutton: Shed and garage;

Enniscourt, Coxmoor Road, Sutton: Demolition of existing dwelling, garage and outbuildings, construction of dwelling and garage;

31 Columbia Avenue, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension;

153 Westbourne Road, Sutton: Single-storey side extension and replace existing conservatory with single-storey rear extension;

82 Plainspot Road, Underwood: First-floor extension and side extension plus associated internal and external alterations;

Land adjacent to 41 Nottingham Road, Selston: Dwelling;

27 Manor House Court, Kirkby: Single-storey front and rear extensions;

McDonald’s, Forest Street, Sutton: Two rapid electric vehicle charging stations.

Latest planning applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

65 Outram Street, Sutton: Change of use from pub to restaurant and takeaway, new shop front and external flue to rear. Conditional permission;

Fackley Farm, Fackley Road, Sutton: Change of use of agricultural land to camping lodges and parking together with the creation of a new access. Conditional permission;

16 Craster Street, Sutton: Change of use from dwellinghouse to residential institution. Withdrawn;

54 Oxford Street, Kirkby: Change of use from residential to residential and childminding. Conditional permission;

Lynwood, 276 Fackley Road, Sutton: Balcony to rear. Refused;

The Cottage, 120 Wild Hill, Teversal: Conversion of existing garage, creation of first-floor above and single-storey extension. Conditional permission;

108 Mansfield Road, Underwood: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval not required;

Sycamore House, Buttery Lane, Sutton: Agricultural field access. Refused;

31 Barker Street, Huthwaite: Dormer window to the rear. Prior approval not required.

Caravan storage site planned

Latest planning applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

51 East Street, Doe Lea: Conversion of garage to living space/office space, garage door to be removed and replaced with windows, creation of additional car parking space;

49 The Common, South Normanton: Vehicular access;

Home Farm, 5 Back Lane, Glapwell: Anaerobic digestion plant with equipment to convert 2,500 tons of agricultural organic waste per annum and generate a bio pellet fertiliser and 40kw of clean and renewable energy;

Jubilee Court Community Room, Jubilee Court, Kirkstead Road, Pinxton: Demolition of plant building, construction of two, one-bedroom, semi-detached bungalows and associated garden space, new stepped access to new plant room, five parking spaces and all bedroom windows to be replaced with escape windows. Installation of proposed sprinkler system tank below ground level.

32 Storth Lane, South Normanton: Fence;

Land about 250 metres north-west of sewage works, Alexander Terrace, Pinxton: Caravan and container storage compound with 24-hour security caretaker’s lodge.

Latest planning applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

113 East Street, Doe Lea: Single-storey rear extension and porch to front. Conditional permission;

43 Red Lane, South Normanton: First-floor extension and internal alterations to create a two storey house. Conditional permission;

56 Alfreton Road, Pinxton: Change of use of waste land to domestic garden and retention of 1.7-metre-high fence. Conditional permission.

Art studio rejected

Latest planning applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Southwell Road East Kirklington Road Rainworth: Stopping up of highway;

Church Street, Sherwood Forest YHA, Forest Corner, Edwinstowe: Works to trees;

The Willows, Squires Lane, Kings Clipstone: Replacement of existing garage and store with detached garage and store.

26 Birch Road, Ollerton: Two-storey rear extension.

Latest planning applications decided by Gedling Council include:

Newstead Abbey Park, Lord Byron House Station Avenue Newstead: Three outbuildings, including a summer house, kennel, and art studio. Refused.