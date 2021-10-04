Here the latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week beginning Monday, September 27, 2021.

Latest planning applications submitted to Mansfield Council:

7 Louwil Avenue Mansfield Woodhouse – Single-storey rear extension;

Mansfield Council has no objection to plans to retain a temporary classroom at Leas Park Junior School, Mansfield Woodhouse, for three years.

222 Sutton Road, Mansfield – Two-storey side extension;

13 Westfield Lane, Mansfield – Convert existing dwelling into two flats.

Latest planning applications decided by Mansfield Council:

Leas Park Junior School, Ley Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse: Retention of temporary classroom for three years. No objection;

Costa has been given the green light to install two electric vehicle charging stations at its car park off Farmwell Lane, Sutton.

Land adjacent 35 Gressingham Close, Forest Town: Works to 10 trees and removal of two trees. Conditional permission;

30 Old Mill Lane, Forest Town: Two-storey side and rear extension adjoining existing garage with internal alterations with addition of a front porch, removal of chimneys and new roof over existing structure and proposed extension. Conditional permission;

St Mark’s Church, Nottingham Road, Mansfield: Works to tree. Conditional permission;

5 Edgar Avenue, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

Home extensions continue to be very popular at the moment

2B Black Scotch Lane, Mansfield: Works to two trees. Conditional permission;

263 Nottingham Road, Mansfield: Works to two trees. Conditional permission;

9 Marlborough Road, Mansfield: Rear extension. Conditional permission;

Land to the rear of 24 Lichfield Lane, Mansfield: Bungalow. Conditional permission;

Home extensions are among a number of new planning applications.

Willow House, 11 Mansfield Road, Clipstone: Boundary fence and gates to driveway. Refused;

New England Way, Pleasley Hill: 20m monopole. Refused;

23 Kings Lodge Drive, Mansfield: Covered area to front of existing garage. Conditional permission;

13 Clipstone Avenue, Mansfield: Removal of tree. Conditional permission;

116-120 Chesterfield Road North, Mansfield: Demolition of pair of semi-detached houses and construction of new building to provide hot food takeaway unit. Conditional permission;

40 Sandringham Road, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear, first-floor side extension and bay window to front. Conditional permission;

92A Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse: Change of use to retail, rear extension, installation of ramp at main entrance and improve car parking. Refused;

Land to the rear of 2 Sherwood Rise, Mansfield Woodhouse: Dwelling. Refused;

6 Albert Street, Mansfield Woodhouse: Replacement gates to front. Conditional permission;

Land between Longden Terrace and Pavilion Close, Warsop: Residential development of 16 affordable houses. Refused;

5A Heath Avenue, Mansfield: Works to two trees. Conditional permission;

6 Melbourne Street, Mansfield Woodhouse: Change of use from residential to mixed use as residential with on-site childminding. Conditional permission;

Land at Wood Lane, Church Warsop: Thirty affordable dwellings for rent and associated access road following demolition of existing building. Conditional permission;

88-90 Nottingham Road, Mansfield: Change of use from beauty salon at ground floor to bistro/bar with rear, single-storey extensions, outdoor decked seating area to front enclosed with high stone wall/wrought iron railings. Refused.

ATM approved

Latest planning applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

6 Stoney Lane, Selston: Two-storey and single-storey rear extension, under existing balcony;

17 Forest Street, Kirkby: Change of use to house of multiple occupation;

D&S Storage, Coxmoor Road, Sutton: Demolition of buildings;

63 Rutland Road, Jacksdale: Change of use of garage to dog grooming salon;

Orchard Cottage, 16 Church Street, Kirkby: Re-roof, re-bed stone slabs on gable end and other repairs as necessary, insert chimney cowl, replace guttering and downpipes, re-point walls, replace windows;

Valmar, Manor House Court, Kirkby: Replacement roof incorporation dormer windows, rear extension incorporating room in roof space, raised patio to rear and balcony;

19 Rowan Drive, Kirkby: Two-storey rear extension.

Latest planning applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

75 Main Road, Jacksdale: Single-storey kitchen extension, with bathroom first-floor extension. Conditional permission;

5 Herne Street, Sutton: Single storey front extension and roof to front of garage. Conditional permission;

2A Outram Street, Sutton: Advertisement consent for installation of ATM. Conditional permission;

Costa, Unit 2A, Farmwell Lane, Sutton: Installation of two rapid electric vehicle charging stations within the car park. Conditional permission;

17 Calke Avenue, Huthwaite: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval not required.

Hub plans display screen

Latest planning applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

Whaley Moor Farm, Whaley Road, Whaley Langwith: Demolition of agricultural buildings, conversion of existing stone barns and outbuildings to create three dwellings and five new-build dwellings with new public greenspace with access from Whaley Road;

The Hub, South Normanton Joint Services Centre, Shiners Way, South Normanton: Totem-style, double-sided digital display screen;

Holly House, Cracroft Lane, Scarcliffe: Change of use to parking area with hardcore. Erection of gabion baskets;

155 Alfreton Road, South Normanton: Replacement of external timber doors with high-quality, Deceuninck Heritage Range white wood grain effect, and one fully glazed white heritage foiled UPVC door at first-floor level.

3 Hardwick View Close, New Houghton: Bay window to side.

Latest planning applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

15 Alfred Street, Pinxton: Single-storey rear extension to existing dwelling. Conditional permission;

39 Church Drive, Shirebrook: Detached dwelling. Conditional permission;

28 Moorgate Avenue, New Houghton: Crown reduce six sycamore trees. Conditional permission;

The Pines Caravan Site, Hilcote Lane, Hilcote: Increase number of pitches at travellers site from three to four. Conditional permission;

99 Coronation Drive, South Normanton: Garage to front. Conditional permission;

29 The Hill, Glapwell: Single-storey extension to the rear. Conditional permission;

Land east of 7A and 7B Portland Drive, Shirebrook: Three industrial units. Conditional permission;

Land and buildings south-east of The Old Cornmill, Whaley Road, Whaley Langwith: Redevelopment of Whaley Moor Farm bottom yard comprising removal of agricultural buildings, conversion of existing stone barns to two dwellings and new build development to provide six dwellings with access from Whaley Road. Not progressed.

60 homes plan

Latest planning applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

4 Birkland Drive, Edwinstowe: Two-storey rear extension and internal alterations;

Field off Fishpool Road, Blidworth: Agricultural barn;

Field off Mansfield Road, Edwinstowe: Development of up to 60 dwellings, including affordable housing, open space, childrens play space and associated infrastructure, including a new access off Mansfield Road;

31 Clumber Avenue, Edwinstowe: Removal of conservatory and conversion of integral garage to play room with window alterations’

Fraedon, 101 Kirklington Road, Bilsthorpe: Two-storey side and rear extension;

6 Lumley Close, Bilsthorpe: Porch extension;

Abbey Hideaway, May Lodge Drive, Rufford: Timber orangery.

Latest planning applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

8 Maid Marion Drive, Edwinstowe: Single-storey extension to side elevation including front and rear projections and canopy roof to front elevation. Approved;

Land adjacent Churchside Cottages, Fishpool Road, Blidworth: Horticultural equipment store and potting shed. Withdrawn

Fairdale House, Enterprise Close, Blidworth: Two-storey side and rear extension to office building, including associated car parking, new sliding gate and new boundary treatment. Approved;

8 Woodlark Close, Rainworth: Pergola in the rear garden. Refused;

Land at Latimer Way, Ollerton: Change of use of an existing building from office use to 17 apartments and erection of an apartment block for up to a maximum of 26 apartments. Approved;

Extension bid

Latest planning applications submitted to Gedling Council include:

16 Chapel Fields, Ravenshead: Single-storey rear extension;

54 Chapel Lane, Ravenshead: Two-storey side, single-storey rear extension and internal alterations;

5 Cheriton Drive, Ravenshead: Extension to first-floor bathroom, extending above existing porch at front of house.

Latest planning applications decided by Gedling Council include:

17 Barbers Wood Close, Ravenshead: Two-storey and single-storey side extension, and dormers to front and rear elevations. Conditional permission;

19 Silverwood Avenue, Ravenshead: Single-storey front and side extension, garage conversion, render dwelling, level driveway and construct dropped kerb. Conditional permission.