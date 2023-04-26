Green light for demolition and Lidl plan for Mansfield’s Rosemary Centre

Members of Mansfield Council’s planning committee approved plans for the Union Street site after a split vote at their latest meeting.

Four councillors voted to demolish the building and create the supermarket, with four voting against it and one member abstaining.

Coun Bill Drewett, committee chairman, used his casting vote to approve the major redevelopment scheme, despite councillors raising concerns about the planned demolition and the loss of one of the town’s most prominent buildings.

Mansfield's Rosemary Centre.

The Rosemary Centre has stood in its current form for about 70 years and applicant Peveril Securities said it had reached the “end of its natural life”.

It had recently housed stores such as Argos and Domino’s Pizza, as well as a pharmacy, before all stores closed and relocated elsewhere – Domino’s has opened a new store in the former bus station redevelopment on the other side of Walkden Street.

The only remaining outlet in the former shopping centre is Iceland, but the meeting heard it is relocating to the nearby St Peter’s Retail Park.

The building has also been on the open market for about five years and has not been successfully sold.

Backing the demolition plan, Coun Drewett said: “I’m using my vote mainly due to the fact it has been marketed for five years with no takers and there’s vegetation growing on the roof.

“I will go with officer recommendations to grant approval.”

Alongside the Lidl, a fast food takeaway unit will be created – with some concerns raised about an over-concentration of unhealthy food in the town.

Once complete, the development will be directly across from the new Domino’s, Tim Hortons and Taco Bell units on the old bus station site.

Other councillors called for a site visit to discuss the potential traffic impact on Union Street, where the major new Lidl store will be accessed for deliveries.

Further concerns were raised about the project and the loss of a historic building to create a “shed” for Lidl.

Coun Teresa Hanstock said: “It’s truly ugly in comparison to what’s there at the minute. That aside, I understand it has been empty for a long time.

“However, my biggest concern is the number of lorries delivering on a very small access street. I don’t know if I can support it.”

Coun Ann Norman said: “We’ve already got rid of a lot of our historic buildings and it’s very sad.”

Their comments followed concerned resident Glynis Richardson, who also raised fears about the site’s heritage.

She said: “I’m passionate about this building because it’s the heritage of Mansfield.

“In the past, we’ve demolished too many of our heritage buildings and this is an iconic, majestic industrial building, now with a proposal to demolish it for a supermarket and yet another fast food outlet.”

A spokesman for the applicant told councillors the plans will bring a significant boost to the town.

This includes £5 million from construction and about 30 construction jobs, 72 new roles through the supermarket and takeaway, and about £20m of extra ‘convenience spending’ in the nearby town centre.

