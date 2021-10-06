Green light for 84 homes in Sutton despite concerns over access

Ashfield Council’s planning committee previously deferred the development, on Fisher Close, Sutton, after feeling questions had been ‘left unanswered’ on issues including crime management, education, and its ‘tight’ access off Stoneyford Road.

But the development was brought back before councillors today and recommended for approval after consultations addressed issues with crime and its access point.

Highways modelling by Nottinghamshire Council and a consultant viewed the junction would remain ‘well within its capacity’, while the proposals put forward a new ‘ghost island’ right-turning point to access the development from Stoneyford Road.

Fisher Close, Sutton.

However, some councillors raised concerns over the access, saying the increased traffic could cause issues for cars turning from Fisher Close onto Stoneyford Road.

This came despite a developer spokesman assuring councillors there would be a ‘minimal impact’ on the existing road, with cameras to be brought in to reduce speed and improve visibility.

Coun Helen-Ann Smith said: “I have massive concerns about this development.”

Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, said: “I don’t think there’s anything in here which alleviates my concerns and those of residents in the area.

“I’m convinced enough isn’t being done to mitigate the harm.”

Vote

The development was approved by five votes to three, with Coun Smith, Coun Zadrozny and Coun Lauren Mitchell voting against it.

When the development was first assessed, councillors also raised concerns over the development’s impact on neighbouring ‘areas of concern’, calling for CCTV to help address crime issues as a result of the plans.

Under the amended proposals, the applicant must contribute £16,500 to fund the installation of CCTV cameras.

These will cover the junction of Carsic Road, Northwood Avenue and Stanton Crescent.

Contributions are also being sought for education provision, aimed at supporting the creation of a new primary school in Sutton.

There will also be contributions to healthcare facilities, which in turn will lead to either a new facility, or the ‘reconfiguration or extension’ of Skegby Family Medical Centre, Willowbrook Medical Practice and Kings Medical Practice.

The meeting also heard concerns from a Fisher Close resident, who spoke about issues with privacy, drainage, access to services and the loss of wildlife.