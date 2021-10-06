69 further coronavirus cases in Mansfield

A total of 15,496 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated yesterday, October 5, up from 15,427 on Monday.

The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 14,171 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 11,990.

There were 86 further coronavirus cases in Ashfield, taking the total to 17,332 and giving an infection rate of 13,505 cases.

In Newark & Sherwood, there were another 60 postive tests, taking the total since the pandemic began to 14,321 and giving an infection rate of 11,631.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 33,049, to 7,967,985.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Mansfield.

The dashboard shows 302 people had died in the area by yesterday.

The death toll in Ashfield rose by one, to 338, while it was unchanged in Newark & Sherwood, at 221.

They are among 10,845 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mansfield.

The national total number of deaths reported today may include a number which were unreported yesterday due to a delay from one data source.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.