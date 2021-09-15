Green light for 73 apartments on former Mansfield mill site 'mess'

Chera Developments has won the backing of Mansfield Council after submitting a planning application seeking permission to build the new properties, along with landscaping, car parking and other associated works.The site, which is about half a hectare of disused brownfield land, was formerly occupied by a three-storey mill that had been built in 1839, and a purpose-built industrial unit.Both had been severely damaged by a blaze in 2018 and subsequently demolished.In its application, Chera said all of the new dwellings would ‘provide spacious, enjoyable and liveable accommodation’, and ‘provide ample internal storage and will meet the minimum standards set out in the Nationally Described Space Standards’.

‘It has to be welcomed’

An artist's impression of the new development.

Coun Brian Lohan, who represents Portland Ward on Mansfield Council, said, although he had initially objected to flats being built there, he would now support the work being done as it had been passed.

Geoff Cooper, who owns Victoria Antiques, on Victoria Street, said: “We welcome more people into the area, as it helps local businesses like mine.

“We had had a concern about parking and more cars on the street but they seem to have addressed that issue.”Richard Marriott, of industrial and commercial decorators Swirlforce, also on Victoria Street, said: “Thankfully, the old mill was flattened but now that site has become a mess.

“So, if it brings revenue to the council, new people closer to the town centre and helps local businesses, it has to be welcomed.”

Aaron Henecke, a senior planner at Hybrid Planning & Development which worked with the developer, said that the plans had also been worked on in close consultation with the council and its officers.

He said: “It’s exciting that we can move forward, and we hope to be on site early next year, if not sooner.”

The development is something new to the area. According to homes website Rightmove, which has looked at current house prices on Victoria Street, properties ‘had an overall average price of £76,000 over the last year’, with most sales being of terrace houses.