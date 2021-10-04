Eyes down for boyband Five with Mansfield bingo hall show

The ’90s stars will be performing a live set at Apollo Bingo, Mansfield Leisure Park, on Saturday, December 11.

Stuart Booth, Majestic Bingo head of events, said “After such a turbulent couple of years, we wanted to bring the people of Mansfield a night to remember, a night to get the dancing shoes dusted down, the vocal cords fine-tuned and mainly just to have some fun again”.

Five shot to fame in the late 1990s with a string of top-five hits, including Everybody Get Up, If Ya Gettin’ Down and Until the Time Is Through, as well as chart-toppers Keep On Movin, We Will Rock You and Let’s Dance.

Support comes from Lisa Kelsey’s 90s’ show, before the three remaining members of the original five-strong band – Sean Conlon, Ritchie Neville and Scott Robinson – take to the stage.

Mr Booth said: “This is going to be a fantastic night for Mansfield and we just know that everyone is going to love what could be the best Christmas party in town.”

“Tickets are already selling fast and with limited numbers left we would advise people buy their tickets early.”

Tickets are on sale from the club and online at eventbite.co.uk and the price includes bingo, with an hour of No Limits Bingo, which is described as ‘bingo, but not as you know it, playing for prizes that you never knew you needed’.

Five now consists of, from left, Ritchie Neville, Sean Conlon and Scott Robinson.

