Green light for 136-home scheme in Bilsthorpe

Members of Newark & Sherwood Council’s planning committee have approved the plans for the former Noble Foods site, off Kirklington Road.

Developer Harron Homes is bidding to build six two-bedroom bungalows and a further 12 two-bedroom, 36 three-bedroom, 73 four-bedroom and nine five-bedroom houses.

The six bungalows were initially listed as ‘affordable’, before a previous meeting opted to seek market homes, to secure a bigger financial contribution from the developer.

The entrance to the site in Bilsthorpe.

In total, £643,840.73 will be provided by the developer to support bus stop provision, community facilities, primary education, library stock and outdoor sports and recreation.

Documents state the development will include three areas of open space, including one with an area for ‘junior play’, while another would include a small area for infants to play in.

The approval comes after two separate, similar-sized schemes were approved elsewhere in the village.

Work is currently under way on Gleeson Homes’ 121-home development, while work is due to start next year on a further 103 homes off Eakring Road.

Concern

And the volume has sparked concern from Bilsthorpe Parish Council.

Coun Mel Ward, a parish councillor, told the committee: “Noble Foods is the third large housing development in the village in the last few years.

“In total, [these] will bring 360 properties to the village. If, for example, each property has three occupants, that’s an increase of 1,080 people, creating pressure on doctors and schools.

“The council supports new housing, but the infrastructure of the village will be under severe pressure.

“We ask for consideration to the possibility of three large developments working at the same time, and the impact this will have on the village.”

A further 15 resident objections were submitted to the district council when the application was first reviewed in outline form.

These highlighted the loss of green land, the high number of houses, and fears the village has ‘already substantially changed’ in recent years.

Further concerns were raised about the character and design of the application, issues of noise pollution and disturbance, privacy, and access issues.

However, councillors opted to pass the development through the planning system for a second time.