Garage demolitions and golf course improvements among latest plans across Mansfield and Ashfield

Latest applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week commencing Monday, November 21.

Latest planning applications submitted to Mansfield Council:

5 Dundee Drive, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear extension;

Sherwood Forest Golf Club.

26 Woodhouse Road, Mansfield: Works to eight trees/hedges and removal of one tree;

199 Ladybrook Lane, Mansfield: Conversion of detached garage into habitable space;

Sherwood Forest Golf Club, Eakring Road, Mansfield: Halfway house for catering use;

6 Bottom Row, Pleasley Vale: Blocking up and replacement of openings to dwelling and outbuilding, replacement of outbuilding roof and insertion of new window;

Portland Square, Sutton.

40 Delamere Drive, Mansfield: First-floor side extension;

Sampsons Lane Farm, Sampsons Lane, Pleasley: Internal alterations to outbuilding;

132 Berry Hill Road, Mansfield: Single-storey side and rear extension;

57 Sylvester Street, Mansfield: Single-storey side extension, earthworkts to rear to enable raised rear extension with balcony, open porch to front and extended dropped kerb;

2 Normanton Drive, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension;

Mill Farm, Sookholme Lane, Sookholme: Single-storey livestock open-front bulding and two steel stores.

Latest planning applications decided by Mansfield Council:

57 Sycamore Street, Church Warsop: Alterations to ground levels to form driveway and lowered kerb. Conditional permission.

7 Crompton Road, Pleasley: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

Green light for car sales

Latest planning applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

Street Record, Morven Avenue, Sutton: Works to trees;

15 Milldale Walk, Sutton: Single-storey side and front extension;

41 Owston Road, Annesley: Conversion of garage and extension to form a bedroom, wet-floor shower room and access room;

Street Record, Low Street, Sutton: Works to trees;

Street Record, Market Place, Sutton: Works to tree;

1 Beck Lane, Sutton: Installation of solar panels;

332 Nottingham Road, Selston: Demolish existing garage, rebuild garage to front, extension to side and rear, convert loft space into two bedrooms and bathroom;

9 Maunside Avenue, Sutton: Annex outbuilding and removal of garage;

Portland Square, Low Street, Sutton: Public realm improvements and change of use to land off Fox Street into a new public car park;

Land adjacent 12 Portland Road, Selston: Detached dwelling with detached garage

Rear Of Wheatleys Garage, Lowmoor Road, Kirkby: Tree works;

21 Quarrydale Avenue, Sutton: Single-storey side extension and canopy to front;

59 Chartwell Road, Kirkby: Two-storey extensions to left and right side;

26 Main Road, Underwood: Detached bungalow;

335 Alfreton Road, Sutton: Replace existing septic tank with new sewage treatment works and drainage field.

Latest planning applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

9 Cedar Avenue, Kirkby: Rear extension, replace existing main hipped roof and flat garage roof to create first floor habitable space, render to the whole dwelling and new vehicular access. Conditional permission;

19 Church Street, Kirkby: Dwelling. Refused;

3 Fairfield Road, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

201 Church Lane, Underwood: Single-storey rear extension and first-floor dormer extension to front and internal alterations. Conditional permission;

1 Heather Close, Kirkby: Single-storey rear extension. Approved;

51 Sotheby Avenue, Sutton: Two-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

95 Stoney Street, Sutton: Change of use of land to car sales. Conditional permission;

71 Sutton Road, Kirkby: Hanging sign. Refused;

70 Byron Road, Annesley: Crown lift and prune silver birch. Approved;

47 Sycamore Avenue, Kirkby: Single-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

Brookhill, Church Street, Sutton: Prune magnolia tree in front garden. Approved.

Garages face demolition

Latest planning applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

Lea Croft, Little Lane, Shirebrook: Two-storey side extension;

The Granary, Water Lane, Stony Houghton: Single-storey rear extension;

The Old Dairy, Beech Crescent, Glapwell: Change of use of old dairy building to general industry and erection of 2.1-metres-high galvanised steel palisade fencing;

96 Park Road, Shirebrook: Single-storey extension to the rear;

Zion Methodist Church, Market Street, South Normanton: Illuminated fascia sign to side;

South garage block, Woodfield Road, Pinxton: Demolition of 16 pre-fabricated garages;

Garage block, Hereward Close, Shirebrook: Demolition of 15 pre-fabricated garages;

Garage block, Back Lane, Tibshelf: Demolition of six pre-fabricated garages;

Garage block, Beech Crescent, Glapwell: Demolition of nine pre-fabricated garages;

Garage block, Rowan Drive, Shirebrook: Demolition of 13 pre-fabricated garages;

Land west of 7 King Edward Street, Shirebrook: Conversion of former outbuildings and stables to a seven-bedroom house of multiple occupation.

Latest planning applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

Land east of Willow Tree House, Church Hill, Blackwell: Four four-bedroom detached properties. Refused;

Land east of 136 The Hill, Glapwell: Seven detached dwellings taking access off Back Lane. Conditional permission.

Extension approved

Latest planning applications decided by Gedling Council include:

53A Sheepwalk Lane, Ravenshead: Alterations to existing property including new porch, insertion of rooflights and removing glass roof to conservatory and replacing with roof tiles and rooflights. Conditional permission;

1 Wood End Drive, Ravenshead: Removal of the existing rear garage, new single-storey rear extension and alterations, new windows and doors and render to the external main walls. Conditional permission;

Sherwood House, Main Street, Linby: Works to trees. Approved;

6 Milton Drive, Ravenshead: First-floor extension to provide two bedrooms over existing garage. Conditional permission.

Tree work approved

Latest planning applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

102 Whinney Lane, Ollerton: Single-storey front extension;

Sandon, New Lane, Blidworth: Single-storey rear extension, roof alterations to create additional living space, by extending building out the front hip to gable wall and extending the existing roof to rear over the flat roof of the existing extension.

The Old Coach House, Maypole Green, Wellow: Single-storey rear extension.

Latest planning applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Dark Lane north, footpath Off oakring Road, Wellow: Works to trees. No objection;

Wood View, Station Lane, Farnsfield: Single-storey side and rear extensions to form link to proposed partial conversion of existing detached garage. Approved;

