Funding bid to ensure Kirkby streets feel safe

The authority has previously been successful in winning Home Office Safer Streets funding, working with Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner, to help residents feel safer.

The earlier bid secured £500,000, helping 42 shops on Outram Street, Sutton, to receive CCTV and ‘dramatically upgrading’ the district’s wider CCTV network.

The council says the installation and improvements of the cameras have led to reports of anti-social behaviour falling by nearly a quarter, 23.85 per cent, compared with last year.

Coun Helen-Ann Smith, Ashfield Council deputy leader.

Further action has included working to obtain public spaces protection orders, tackling ‘localised problems’ including street drinking, dog fouling and gating off problem areas.

Now the council has voted through an emergency motion committing to applying to the Government in the next round of Safer Streets Funding.

The motion confirms the authority plans to draw up a bid before the May 13 deadline to ensure potential funding can be secured.

And councillors in the chamber confirmed a bid was being drawn up to focus on the Coxmoor Estate and the wider Kirkby area.

Coun Helen-Ann Smith, council portfolio holder for community safety, said: “We’ve seen first hand the impact of creating partnerships with the police and other agencies in the fight to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour.

“The fact reports of crime and anti-social behaviour have gone down significantly is testament to this work.

Coun David Hennigan, said: “As a Sutton and New Cross councillor I see first-hand the difference our efforts are making.

“Whether it is souping up CCTV, adding additional protection for retailers, making our town safer for women and girls or working on youth engagement – the council is delivering results that mean safer streets.

“This £500,000 will only go so far and that’s why it is critical we bid for more.

“The Government won’t just hand the money over, we need to build a compelling case and that’s what we are in the process of completing for the Coxmoor Estate and the wider Kirkby area.”