Inspector Mark Dickson, Coun Helen-Ann Smith and Antonio Taylor, community safety manager

Ashfield District Council has bid for £550,000 of funding alongside the Police and Crime Commissioner from the governments Safer Streets fund.

The bid has been submitted along with other partnership agencies that make up the Ashfield Community Safety Partnership, including the police, fire service and county council. The funding would be used to tackle ongoing problems in the New Cross area, as well as the wider area of Sutton.

Proposed projects include new CCTV cameras, improved street lighting, a school’s programme, and investment in number plate recognition.

Gating orders would also be put in place to close off walkways and alleyways that are prone to anti-social behaviour, and safe spaces would be developed for young people to socialise safely within the area.

Coun Helen-Ann Smith, cabinet member for Community Safety said “It is important that residents feel safe within the communities they live. If successful, this money would allow us to tackle ongoing issues with crime and anti-social behaviour in New Cross, as well as help women and girls feel safer in the area.

“This is a significant amount of money and it would have a real impact on the residents of the New Cross area.”