News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Free insulation grant scheme in Mansfield opens for applications

Mansfield Council is inviting people to come forward and apply for free insulation, which will make their homes warmer, more energy-efficient and reduce carbon emissions.
Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 19th Jul 2023, 14:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 14:03 BST

A successful bid to the Green Homes Grant local delivery scheme has allowed for an additional £200,000 for local residents to be made available from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy’s sustainable warmth fund, in addition to £770,000 awarded in 2022.

The grant means work can be carried out free of charge to residents. It can involve insulating attic space and cavities, while external wall insulation may also be available.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To be eligible, applicants must own their own home, have a household income of less than £31,000 and live in a property with an energy performance certificate rating of D, E, F or G.

The free insulation scheme will be delivered by Mansfield Council's housing team. (Photo by: Mansfield Council)The free insulation scheme will be delivered by Mansfield Council's housing team. (Photo by: Mansfield Council)
The free insulation scheme will be delivered by Mansfield Council's housing team. (Photo by: Mansfield Council)
Most Popular

It is anticipated the measures will improve properties’ EPC ratings by up to two bands, reducing a household’s annual energy bills and, in a lifetime, saving 75.26 tonnes of carbon per property.

The deadline to apply is August 7.

Read More
Intoxicated Mansfield man’s £225 court bill for swearing at police officer

Coun Anne Callaghan, council portfolio holder for housing, said: “Installing energy-efficient home improvements is an excellent way to reduce household energy bills and carbon emissions.

“We know these measures can be expensive and, without support, could be out of reach for many low-income households.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our housing team has done a fantastic job securing this funding to help hundreds of eligible residents heat their homes more efficiently, cut their energy bills and support the town in tackling the climate emergency.”

For further information and to apply, contact the council on 01623 463702 or at [email protected]

To find the EPC rating for your home, see epcregister.com

Related topics:MansfieldAnne Callaghan