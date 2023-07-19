A successful bid to the Green Homes Grant local delivery scheme has allowed for an additional £200,000 for local residents to be made available from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy’s sustainable warmth fund, in addition to £770,000 awarded in 2022.

The grant means work can be carried out free of charge to residents. It can involve insulating attic space and cavities, while external wall insulation may also be available.

To be eligible, applicants must own their own home, have a household income of less than £31,000 and live in a property with an energy performance certificate rating of D, E, F or G.

The free insulation scheme will be delivered by Mansfield Council's housing team. (Photo by: Mansfield Council)

It is anticipated the measures will improve properties’ EPC ratings by up to two bands, reducing a household’s annual energy bills and, in a lifetime, saving 75.26 tonnes of carbon per property.

The deadline to apply is August 7.

Coun Anne Callaghan, council portfolio holder for housing, said: “Installing energy-efficient home improvements is an excellent way to reduce household energy bills and carbon emissions.

“We know these measures can be expensive and, without support, could be out of reach for many low-income households.

“Our housing team has done a fantastic job securing this funding to help hundreds of eligible residents heat their homes more efficiently, cut their energy bills and support the town in tackling the climate emergency.”

For further information and to apply, contact the council on 01623 463702 or at [email protected]