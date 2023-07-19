Intoxicated Mansfield man’s £225 court bill for swearing at police officer

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard officers were dealing with someone who had passed out near a car park on Clumber Street, when Alfie Whitehead appeared, on July 1, at 2.30am.

Lynette Holland, prosecuting, said that when he was asked to leave the area, the 22-year-old swore: “Don't tell me what to do.”

He said he had been ejected from the Blindspot bar in Handley Arcade, and had fallen out with door staff at Club Lexis, on Clumber Street, as well.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Ms Holland said: “He continued to carry on and refused to leave the location and he was arrested.”

The court heard he received a fixed penalty notice for the same offence in April 2022.

Whitehead, of Grange Avenue, admitted drunk and disorderly behaviour.

