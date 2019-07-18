Free advice on repairs and anti-social behaviour to be offered at Mansfield council tenant roadshow

Seven roadshows are set to travel around Mansfield this summer to help advise council tenants about repairs and anti-social behaviour.

The first of the events, which have free children's activities, will take place on Tuesday, July 30, from 1pm to 4pm, at The Burns Community Centre, The Burns, Warsop.

Fire service at an earlier tenants roadshow.

Mansfield District Council officers will be on hand to talk about repairs, gas safety checks, the handyperson service, sheltered complexes, the ASSIST scheme, community safety, recycling, and anti-social behaviour.

Tenants will be encouraged to get more actively involved in their local community. They can sign up to become a champion in the block or street where they live, help out with any future events or projects, join the housing services panel, take part in tenant surveys or become a mystery shopper to help the council improve its services.



Councillor Marion Bradshaw, portfolio holder for housing at the council, said: "The roadshows will have fun and free children's activities and will be a good opportunity for tenants to meet council housing staff and let them know what’s important to them.



"They can find out useful information, too, such as saving money on fuel bills and claiming benefits.

"We’d also like to keep tenants better informed and encourage them to be more involved in shaping council services. There are lots of ways they can participate."

Other agencies attending the roadshows include the DWP which can provide information about Universal Credit, training opportunities, and getting into work; Nottinghamshire Police, who offer crime prevention advice; Utilitease, which can help tenants reduce their utility bills by switching suppliers; and QEST, a company that tackles mould and condensation problems.

There is also information from Mansfield District Leisure Trust about healthy eating, upcoming family activities and low-cost ways to get fitter.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service will offer fire prevention and fire safety advice and bring a fire engine to the roadshows for children to see. There will also be light refreshments, free face painting and a free prize draw.

Two roadshows have already been held at Brookside Hall, Ladybrook Lane, Mansfield, and at the River Maun Leisure Centre.

Other roadshows have been organised for:

Wednesday, July 31, at Tuxford Court Community Centre, Bellamy Road Estate, from 1pm to 4pm.

Thursday, August 1, at Ludborough Walk Community Centre, Peafield Lane Estate, Mansfield Woodhouse, from 1pm to 4pm.

Tuesday, August 6, at Dundee Drive Community Centre, Mansfield Woodhouse from 1pm to 4pm.

Thursday, August 8, at Stacey Road Community Centre, Mansfield, from 1pm to 4pm.

Tuesday, August 20, at Harold Harvey Hall, next to Mattersey Court in Mansfield, from 1pm to 4pm.

Thursday, August 22, at Roston Court Complex, Roston Close, Mansfield, from 1pm to 4pm.

Tenants can attend any of the venues, not just the one nearest to where they live. For details, visit www.mansfield.gov.uk/roadshows.