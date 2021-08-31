Four new homes at former Mansfield Woodhouse garage look set to get the go-ahead

Developers hope to build the dwelling on the site in Ley Lane, and the application, to be debated tonight (Tuesday, August 31) by Mansfied District Council’s planning committee looks set for approval.

A report to the committee states: “The proposal is to demolish the existing garage buildings and to erect in their place four new dwellings – a modest pair of three-bed semi-detached houses, and a three-bed detached house on the site frontage, and a one-bed flat above a row of three garages set back within the site.

“The development retains the access at the site entrance which provides for a private drive and turning area in front of the garage block.

The site of the planned development

“The dwellings have a small rear garden and each one has a garage and a parking space, and the flat above the garages has an amenity area and a single parking space.”

Nottinghamshire County Council’s highways department is opposing the plans as it “presents an unacceptable risk to highway safety”.

Residents have also raised concerns over the development, stating traffic and other issues.

One states: “This is virtually on a blind bend, and the development will give me less than a 30 metres view of traffic coming from the direction of the school chicane, which would be dangerous for me, even if traffic was at 30mph.

"I estimate that at least 30 per cent of traffic comes through the school chicane at something between 30-40 mph, and 50-60mph is not unknown, which is extremely dangerous and causes me great concern for the safety of my family and local neighbours.”

Another resident commented: “If speed humps, or another suitable proposal could take place, I would be more than satisfied for the development to go ahead. Otherwise I don't see how the building development would be workable.”

Residents also raised concerns over landscaping and of their own homes being overshadowed by the planned build.

The application is recommended for approval with conditions, including that work should only take place between the hours of 8am and 6pm Monday to Friday, and between 8am and 1pm on Saturdays.