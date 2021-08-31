About 800 people flocked to Kingsway Park for the family fun day, which featured attractions ranging from displays, exhibitions and entertainment to live music, a dog show and children’s rides.

One of the organisers, Julia Long, enthused: “It was brilliant. It was all about the community coming together, and everyone enjoyed it.”

The event won rich praise on the Facebook page of the group behind it, C.A.K.E. (Community for Action and Kirkby Events).

Nicola Thorpe posted: “It was so lovely to see people out and about enjoying themselves. A great atmosphere.”

Shelley Bowers said: “A fantastic day. We all loved it.”

Diane Bellinger added: “Thankyou to the C.A.K.E. team for all their hard work. It was a brilliant day, enjoyed by all.”

Gaynor Bright also thanked C.A.K.E. and was full of praise for “a great day”.

Here is our gallery of photos from an event to remember.

1. Having a good time The crowds get into the swing of things. An estimated 800 turned up at the annual event. Photo: C.A.K.E.

2. Great day out Residents of Loxley Lodge care home in Kirkby enjoyed a great day out. The event offered entertainment for all ages. Photo: jason chadwick

3. Dogs in the spotlight Judging gets under way for one of the highlights of the event, a dog show. More than 100 entries were received for eight categories. Photo: jason chadwick

4. Cool champion Delighted Deanna Harrison with Riggs, her St Bernard puppy who won best in show. What a cool champion! Photo: jason chadwick