First look at planned 'maker space' building transformation in Sutton

Ashfield Council has just awarded itself planning permission to transform the empty former Department for Work and Pensions building on High Pavement, Sutton, into a ‘shared office, retail and creative space’.
And now, the council has revealed the first artists’ impressions, from architect Guy Taylor Associates, of how the building will look after its transformation as part of the £6.27 million Future High Streets Fund money to regenerate Sutton town centre.
The project will see the building converted into a mixed-use hub, including a ‘maker space’ and business hub.
The ground-floor ‘maker space’ will be a community space with equipment for members to use and learn skills, while the business hub will contain small lettable units for new and existing businesses in the creative industries.
The renovation work should be completed before the end of the year.
Coun Matthew Relf, council executive member for regeneration, said “The artist impressions are an exciting step in the development of this project, which will give new purpose and energy to this prominent building in Sutton.
“Housing the new ‘maker space’ and business hub, it will be an incredible asset to residents of Sutton and the rest of the district.
“The business hub will allow new creative industries to flourish in a purpose-built space, while the ‘maker space’ will provide a fantastic space that gives people the opportunity to gain valuable skills and enjoy the pleasure of making things.
“This is just one of the many exciting projects we are developing through the Future High Street and Towns Fund worth more than £70m.”