Here the latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week beginning Monday, December 6, 2021.

Latest planning applications submitted to Mansfield Council:

Brentwood, 13 High Oakham Road, Mansfield: Detached dwelling with garage and associated vehicle access;

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Extensions and loft conversions are among the latest planning applications across Mansfield and Ashfield.

Land at 26 Forest Road, Warsop: Two-bedroom, detached, chalet bungalow;

36-90 Bank End Close and Stone Bank, Berry Hill Quarry, Mansfield: 2.4-metre-high timber fence to screen rock protection barrier installed as part of cliff-face stabilisation works;

17 Long Meadow, Mansfield Woodhouse: Change of use of detached domestic garage to hairdressing salon.

Latest planning applications decided by Mansfield Council:

158 Outram Street, Sutton

5 Barn Owl Close, Church Warsop: Single-storey rear extension, infill garage door with new wall and window, new side door. Conditional permission;

40 Cromford Avenue, Mansfield: First-floor rear extension. Conditional permission;

Elkesley House, Elkesley Road, Meden Vale: Single-storey front extension and covered entrance on southern elevation. Conditional permission;

30 Muirfield Way, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single storey to the rear. Approved;

136 Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield

11A Sherwood Street, Warsop: Change of use of ground floor to nails salon, convert first floor into a one-bedroom, self-contained flat, no change to internal/external structure. Conditional permission;

45 Long Meadow, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear and side extensions. Approved;

13 Westfield Lane, Mansfield: Convert existing dwelling into two flats. Conditional permission;

136 Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield: Change of use from pay-day loan shop for use as sun-bed hire. Conditional permission.

Bus shelter bee keeping plan

Latest planning applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

30 Kingsway, Kirkby: Change of use from dwelling to two one-bedroom, self-contained, studio flats

Westfield, The Avenue, Sutton: Two-storey side extension;

19 Hampden Street, Kirkby: Detached bungalow;

Bus Shelter, Mansfield Lane, Sutton: Engineering operations and operational development in association with the use of agricultural land for bee keeping and other horticultural activities;

98 Dalestorth Road, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension

Back car park, Ashfield Council, Urban Road, Kirkby: Development at former police station;

Units 1 and 2, Blackwell Road, Huthwaite: Change of use to MoT station;

26 Main Road, Underwood: Two semi-detached bungalows.

Latest planning applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

29 Derby Road, Kirkby: Extensions and alterations to existing dwelling with new first-floor level, first-floor rear extension and single-storey side extension to form garage, temporary living accommodation in garden building within rear garden. Conditional permission;

158 Outram Street, Sutton: Extension and alterations to existing shop including change of use of residential, ground-floor flat to shop. Conditional permission;

91 Leamington Drive, Sutton: Porch and render insultation. Conditional permission;

Valmar, Manor House Court, Kirkby: Replacement roof incorporation dormer windows, rear extension incorporating room in roof space, raised patio to rear and balcony. Conditional permission;

11 Recreation Road, Annesley: External wall insulation. Conditional permission;

39 St Andrews Street, Sutton: Garden room with store and WC. Conditional permission;

5 Boughton Close, Sutton: Two-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

19 Lime Tree Avenue, Sutton: External wall insulation. Conditional permission;

8 Ashford Rise, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval not required.

Phone mast bid

Latest planning applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

36 Central Drive, Shirebrook: Retention of single-storey extension to rear;

40 Alfreton Road, Newton: Change of use of agricultural land to domestic garden and creation of wildlife habitats on adjacent land;

Telecommunications Mast, Chesterfield Road, Pleasley: Existing 17.7-metre monopole to be removed and replaced with 20m monopole, existing two antenna to be removed and replaced with two antenna on proposed new headframe, existing 0.3m dish to be relocated to new monopole;

Elm Tree Farm, Water Lane, Stony Houghton: Grain store and chemical store;

72 Peveril Road, Tibshelf: Rear dormer loft conversion with internal and external alterations;

Navigators’ Folly, Alexander Terrace, Pinxton: Domestic access vehicle bridge to link property to highway over River Erewash.

Latest planning applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

Unit 5, 13 Vernon Street, Shirebrook: Solar panel system consisting of 166 solar photovoltaic panels. Prior approval not required;

58 Peregrine Way, Tibshelf: Two-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

1 Main Street, Palterton: Single-storey, ground-floor extension to rear. Conditional permission;

15 Station View, Shirebrook: Two-storey extension to the side. Conditional permission;

1B Park Road, Shirebrook: Rear extensions and roof alterations to form more space for bedrooms. Conditional permission;

Church of the Holy Cross, Rectory Road, Upper Langwith: Fell ash tree to ground level. Approved;

1 Oaktree Road, Hilcote: Single-storey extension to side. Conditional permission;

3 The Duesbury, Broadmeadows, Pinxton: Single-storey front extension and garage conversion for a beauty salon. Conditional permission.

Plan to convert toilet

Latest planning applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Liodor, Gattlys Lane, Ollerton: Single-storey side and rear extension and render finish to the whole dwelling;

29 Sycamore Road, Ollerton: Replacement of existing outbuilding with new outbuilding including new pitch roof;

291A Southwell Road East, Rainworth: Extension of existing loft conversion to create additional bedroom and bathroom, formation of new dormer to front elevation and alterations to existing rear dormer window;

136 Church Road, Clipstone: Front and rear single-storey extensions;

Public convenience, Sycamore Road, Ollerton: One-bedroom, two-person bungalow with allocated parking spaces, provision of additional parking space and new back yard for Newark & Sherwood Council office;

126 Forest Road, Ollerton: Single-storey side extension and new vehicular entrance;

Fountain Dale House, Ricket Lane, Blidworth: Tanking of the existing basement;

3 Kirks Croft, Blidworth: Render dwelling, construction of balcony to rear and window alterations;

6 Brake Lane, Walesby: Change of use of field to dog exercise area.

Latest planning applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Center Parcs, Sherwood Forest Holiday Village, Old Rufford Road, Rufford: Six single-storey housekeeping stores located over three areas within Sherwood Forest Holiday Village, plus a substation building within the car park area. Approved;

81 Emmerson Drive, Clipstone: First-floor front extension. Approved;

22 Bescar Lane, Ollerton: Single-storey extension to front and two-storey and single-storey extensions to rear. Refused;

Moor Cottage, Farnsfield Road, Bilsthorpe: Single-storey side and rear extensions; erection of single-storey detached garage/outbuilding. Approved;

Fraedon, 101 Kirklington Road, Bilsthorpe: Two-storey side and rear extension. Approved;

Holly House, 5 East Lane, Edwinstowe: Demolition of porch, existing garage and lean-to outhouse, construction of new front and side extension, and new garage. Approved;

North Farm, Worksop Road, Budby: Change of use from a residential function to school use. Approved.

Latest planning applications submitted to Gedling Council include:

11 Regina Crescent, Ravenshead: Single-storey side extension;

220 Main Road, Ravenshead: Two-storey side extension and internal alterations, detached double garage.