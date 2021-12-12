It follows advice from the UK Health Security Agency in the light of the rapid increase in Omicron cases.

Level four indicates a “high or rising level of transmission.”

The UK Chief Medical Officers and NHS England National Medical Director have recommended to Ministers that the UK COVID Alert Level should go up from Level 3 to Level 4.

Covid alert level raised from 3 to 4 as Omicron cases rise. Image: Pixabay.

Transmission of COVID-19 is already high in the community, mainly still driven by Delta, but the emergence of Omicron adds additional and rapidly increasing risk to the public and healthcare services.

Early evidence has shown that Omicron is now spreading much faster than Delta and that vaccine protection against symptomatic disease from Omicron is reduced.

Data on severity will become clearer over the coming weeks but hospitalisations from Omicron are already occurring and the Government points to these being likely to increase rapidly.

It says when vaccine protection is reduced in the way that is happening with Omicron, it is essential to top up that protection with a booster. Both booster vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) increase the immune response substantially and show good effectiveness although with some reduction compared to Delta.

The NHS is currently reported “under pressure,” mainly driven by non-COVID pressures. With a variant spreading with increased

transmissibility and reduced vaccine effectiveness, it is anticipated that this pressure may rise soon.

Those eligible, are now being encouraged to get their COVID vaccinations now – whether this be your first, second or booster dose.

People are being urged to continue taking “sensible precautions” including ventilating rooms, using face coverings, testing regularly and isolating when symptomatic.