End to Universal Credit uplift will have ‘devastating’ impact on almost 60,000 people in Notts

The £20 per week boost was implemented during 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic – but will end in October, a move which has received widespread criticism.

The Government said that by the end of September, more than £9 billion will have been spent on the uplift, so it is right it is now ‘wound down’ to focus on getting people into work.

A motion was put forward to Nottinghamshire Council by Coun Jason Zadrozny, member for Ashfields, and Coun Samantha Deakin, member for Sutton Central and East, asking MPs for their support in reversing the decision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Samantha Deakin, Nottinghamshire Council member for Sutton Central and East.

A council document read: “This council believes failing to maintain the recent uplift will have a devastating effect on 58,770 families in Nottinghamshire at a time when they need financial support the most and will increase hardship and poverty for people who are already struggling.

“Reducing benefits will have an adverse impact on child poverty, other poverty levels and the financial health and wellbeing of people of the poorest in our county.

“In Nottinghamshire, this cut will adversely impact 58,770 families.”

Temporary

When the £20 per week uplift ends on October 6, people will lose more than £1,000 a year – or about £86.66 per month.

The council said 10.380 families in Mansfield are in receipt of Universal Credit or Working Tax credits, alongside 9,150 in Ashfield and 6,390 in Newark & Sherwood.

Coun Ben Bradley, council leader and Mansfield MP, said: “The uplift was only ever intended as a temporary measure.”

He said the end of the uplift should not be seen as a cut and urged residents to seek support if needed.

Ashfield Council has voted to oppose the removal of the uplift, saying it was a ‘purely an ideological attack’ on the poorest residents of Ashfield.

A Government spokesman said: “The uplift was always temporary, to help claimants through the economic shock of the toughest stages of the pandemic and it has done so.

“Universal Credit will continue to provide vital support for those in and out of work and it’s right the Government should focus on our Plan for Jobs, supporting people back into work and those already employed to progress.”