Latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield week commencing Monday, May 23, 2022:

Latest planning applications submitted to Mansfield Council:

6 Delamere Close, Mansfield: Single-storey extension and car port to side elevation;

21 Dorchester Drive, Mansfield: Replace external cladding with render, alteration to window and door sizes and locations;

20-22 Leeming Street, Mansfield: Removal of existing shopfronts and replace with traditional design, replacement gate to side passageway, refurbishment of 14 windows to principle elevation.

22 Leeming Street, Mansfield: New signage to be painted onto new canted fascias to continue traditional design of proposed shopfronts;

11 Woodland Grove, Warsop: Two-storey side and single-storey side extension;

1 Brackenwood Close, Forest Town: Single-storey front extension;

1 Wysall Close, Mansfield: Two-storey side extension.

Latest planning applications decided by Mansfield Council:

1 Meden Glen, Church Warsop: Extensions and alterations to the existing attached garage to provide additional living accommodation. Conditional permission;

3 Mendip Close, Mansfield: Removal of existing rear conservatory and proposed single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

25 Lansdowne Avenue, Mansfield: Raising ridge height to create first floor, including two-storey front and rear extensions, along with a single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

13 Sherwood Street, Warsop: Replace timber windows with uPVC. Refused;

Taco Bell, Unit 2 Stockwell Gateway, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield: Banner sign on metal frame and galvanised key clamp timing frame with vinyl banners. Conditional permission;

27 Sheepbridge Lane, Mansfield: Demolition of single-storey rear porch and construction of two-storey side and rear extension. Conditional permission;

5 Birks Road, Mansfield: Ground and first-floor rear extensions, replacement of existing front porch, replacement of all windows and proposed rear-facing dormer. Conditional permission;

132 Chesterfield Road North, Mansfield: Three retail units and three apartments. Conditional permission;

Tesco, Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield: Tree works. Conditional permission;

13 York Terrace, Warsop: Detached annexe. Conditional permission;

72 Jenny Becketts Lane, Mansfield: Replacement roof incorporating rooms in the roof space and a rear extension. Conditional permission.

Latest planning applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

Unit F4, Field Industrial Estate, Low Moor Road, Kirkby: Industrial unit;

59 Annesley Lane, Selston: Single-storey rear extension;

105 Plainspot Road, Underwood: Single-storey rear and side extensions;

Yew Tree Farm, Main Road, Jacksdale: Agricultural building;

9 St Mary’s Road, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension;

91 Forest Road, Annesley Woodhouse: Extension and roof alterations and rear balcony;

Unit 9A, Farmwell Lane, Sutton: Illuminated brand logo signage;

106 Main Road, Jacksdale: Two-storey rear extension with rear, single-storey elements demolished;

Bus shelter, Mansfield Lane, Sutton: Engineering operations and operational development in association with the use of agricultural land for beekeeping and other horticultural activities to include the creation of a pond, planting of trees, siting of bee hives;

Lindley’s Mill, Prospect Place, Sutton: Removal of existing roof and replace with new, low-pitch, conical roof;

97 Alfreton Road, Underwood: Two-storey dwelling;

78 Station Road, Sutton: Demolition of existing conservatory and construction of single-storey rear extension;

Rear of 33 Main Street, Huthwaite: Two-bedroom chalet bungalow with off-street parking;

Land to the east of King’s Mill Road East, Sutton: Two industrial units;

Street Record, Mansfield Road, Sutton: Telecommunications installation, proposed 15-metre monopole with wraparound cabinet at base.

Latest planning applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

Land off The Avenue, Sutton: Two residential units, each with single garage. Refused;

15 Bathwood Drive, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension, raised patio area with garden room below and loft conversion with a front and rear dormer. Conditional permission;

19 Hampden Street, Kirkby: Detached dwelling. Conditional permission;

52 Richmond Road, Kirkby: Side extension and dormers to existing loft conversion. Conditional permission;

Cooperative Retail Services, 2-6 Selston Road, Jacksdale: Two internally illuminated fascia signs and one internally illuminated totem sign. Conditional permission;

Treatment Centre, King’s Mill Hospital, Mansfield Road, Sutton: New gas cylinder store replacing existing temporary building within a courtyard. Conditional permission;

43 Forest Road, Annesley Woodhouse: Demolition of existing garage, creation of aside and rear two-storey extension, relocation of existing entrance including a two-storey porch, additional single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

63 Main Road, Underwood: Divide existing dwelling into two dwellings. Refused;

32C Carsic Lane, Sutton: Single-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

33 Church Lane, Selston: Single-storey wraparound extension. Conditional permission;

7 Leamington Buildings, Leamington Drive, Sutton: Retention of logo panel and non-illuminated surround sign. Conditional permission;

9 Pines Way, Harlow Wood: Tree works. Conditional permission;

Croft Industrial Estate, Hardwick Lane, Sutton: Profiled metal roof cladding sheets, replacement of existing rooflights, removal of guttering to thefront and rear elevations replace with a metalbox gutter. Conditional permission;

7 Leamington Buildings, Leamington Drive, Sutton: Installation of an ATM. Conditional permission.

Latest planning applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

14 Clover Nook Road, South Normanton: Single-storey portal frame extension to existing waste recycling hall;

6 Arcadia Avenue, Shirebrook: Recreation room;

73 Mansfield Road, South Normanton: Two drive-through restaurants with takeaway facility and associated car parking.

Latest planning applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

Rose Cottage, Chesterfield Road, Pleasley: Two-storey rear house extension, single-storey side house extension and detached garage. Conditional permission;

41 Carr Lane, South Normanton: Vehicular access and hardstanding, ramp access to front of dwelling. Conditional permission;

Glapwell Cricket Club, Park Avenue, Glapwell: Extension and minor alterations to pavilion including external ramps and steps. Conditional permission;

Devonshire Farm, Green Lane, Stony Houghton: Creation of a vehicular access and private way. Approved.

Latest planning applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

34 Whinney Lane, Ollerton: Single-storey rear flat roofed extension with roof lantern and French doors;

Wood End Stables, Cross Lane, Blidworth: Conversion and extension of storage building to form two-bedroom dwelling;

11 Sherwood Avenue, Edwinstowe: Single-storey extension to the rear with pitched roof over the new extension and above existing garage. remove porch at the front, proposed clad to the whole house in Siberian larch with new grey/black window and door units;

4 Breck Bank Crescent, Ollerton: Single-storey rear extension with pitched roof and rooflights;

5 Highfield Road, Clipstone: Rear extension, part single-storey and part-two storey and front porch;

18 New Hill, Walesby: Single-storey rear extension;

Robin Hood Farm, Rufford Road, Edwinstowe: Single-storey side and front extension.

Latest planning applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

6 Trail View, Farnsfield: Rear extension. Approved;

Callieu Family Butchers, The Butchers Shop, West Lane, Edwinstowe: Change of shop signage. Approved;

50 Sycamore Close, Rainworth: First-floor side and rear extension. Refused;

5 Forestry Holdings, Kings Clipstone: Single storey rear extension and a first floor side extension to the existing house with balcony to the side. Approved;

Plot 1, New Lane, Blidworth: Change of use of paddock to equestrian use, erection of stable block, provision of hard standing, formation of new access to highway and parking area. Refused;

Annexe, 69A High Street, Edwinstowe: Single-storey extensions to side and rear elevations and erection of a detached garage. Withdrawn;