The new three-metre-wide two-way route runs from Station Road to Silk Street on the south-eastern side of High Pavement and between Langton Road and Mill Street on the northern side.

Designed and constructed by Via East Midlands on behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council, the cycle track is segregated from the road and the pavement creating a safer environment for both cyclists and pedestrians.

The bus stop on High Pavement has also been moved to the newly built out kerb line as part of the works.

Sophie Lane, apprentice civil engineer with Via, Victoria Margeson, principal officer Local Transport Plan and Travel Planning at Nottinghamshire County Council, Coun Neil Clarke MBE, cabinet member for Transport and Environment at Nottinghamshire County Council, Mel Wilson, project engineer at Via, and Rachel Clayton, head of SHEQ at Via.

Coun Neil Clarke MBE, cabinet member for Transport and Environment at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “We want to make it easier for residents to get out and about as there are so many benefits to walking and cycling, including cleaner air, improved health and wellbeing, and less congested roads.

“Surveys carried out in October 2021 recorded 131 cyclists travelling on High Pavement near Station Road. Of these, 89 per cent cycled illegally on the pavement.

“By creating a new segregated cycle track we hope that cyclists will feel safer and that it will help improve their overall cycling experience. And with fewer cyclists on the pavement, we hope that pedestrians will benefit too.