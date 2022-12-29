Dozens of homes - including in a former pub - among latest planning applications across Mansfield and Ashfield

Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council include:

Week commencing December 5:

SDC Trailers, Bradder Way, Mansfield: Roof-mounted solar photovoltaic system on south-facing roof areas;

Ashdale Care Home 42 The Park Mansfield: Removal of three trees and works to 10 trees;

Dovetail House, The Park, Mansfield: Removal of one tree and works to eight trees;

2 Bransdale Heights, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension for granny annexe;

287 Nottingham Road, Mansfield: Removal of tree;

153 Sutton Road, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension;

Cadet Hut, Carr Lane, Warsop: Demolition of existing modular/timber-framed bulding and replace with modular unit to match existing appearance using different materials;

Oakend, 9 Oakdale Road, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension.

Week commencing December 12:

Nottingham Road Street Works, Nottingham Road, Mansfield: 5G telecoms installation, 15-metre street polie and additional equipment cabinets;

19 Eden Low, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear extension, dormers, external rendering and cladding and replacement windows;

High Clere, New Mill Lane, Forest Town: Single-storey rear/side extension;

9 Berry Hill Mews, Mansfield: Works to two trees;

194 Southwell Road West, Mansfield: Single-storey front extension, single-storey rear extension with canopy, metal canopy to side and wall and gate to front bounday;

8 Amber Grove, Forest Town: Two-storey extension with pitched roof to rear;

21 Lindhurst Lane, Mansfield: Demolish garage to side and erect two-storey side and single-storey rear extension;

Mansfield Community Hospital, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield: Demolition of existing and derelict/disused Victoria Hospital;

Nettleworth Manor, Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse: Dwelling;

2 Garth Road, Mansfield: Demolition of house and erection of five dwellings.

Week commencing December 19:

31 Sylvester Street, Mansfield: Two-storey side and single-storey rear extension and alteration to roof over front porch;

84 Chatsworth Drive, Mansfield: First-floor side extension and dormer window to front elevation;

63 Hillsway Crescent, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension;

21 Woodhouse Road, Mansfield: Change of use from office to house of multiple occupation;

West Nottinghamshire College, Derby Road, Mansfield: Work to improve connecting path to buildings;

Land to the rear of 22 Park Avenue, Mansfield: Detached dwelling with car parking.

Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council include:

Week commencing December 5:

5 Dundee Drive, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear extension. Approved;

Woodside Hall Community Centre, Wood Lane, Church Warsop: Demolition of single-storey community centre.Approved;

44 Cambria Road, Pleasley: Single-storey outbuilding for use as a hair salon. Conditional permission;

Field opposite Berrick House, Penniment Lane, Mansfield: Stable block comprising four loose boxes and one store. Conditional permission;

44 Shaftesbury Avenue, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

17 Lichfield Lane, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

37 Southwell Road East, Rainworth: Dropped kerb to facilitate vehicle access. Conditional permission;

12 Jenford Street, Mansfield: First-floor rear extension and single-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

7 King Street, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey garage to rear. Approved;

46 Church Street, Warsop: Replacement of single-glazed windows and doors to shop front with with PVCU double-glazed windows and doors. Conditional permission;

2 The Pastures, Mansfield Woodhouse: Two-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

8 Leeming Park, Mansfield Woodhouse: Rear extension. Conditional permission;

JYSK, Unit 5 Portland Retail Park, Midland Way, Mansfield: Mezzanine floor within existing unit. Conditional permission;

222 Southwell Road West, Mansfield: Replace existing hipped roof to front with gable. Conditional permission;

9 Regal Drive, Mansfield: Works to six trees. Refused;

35 Lindhurst Lane, Mansfield: Removal of four trees. Conditional permission;

23 Granby Avenue, Mansfield: Change of use of study to hairdressing salon. Conditional permission;

3 College Side, Mansfield: Three-bay garage with working-from-home accommodation. Refused;

58 Helmsley Road, Rainworth: Single-storey rear extension and raised patio area. Conditional permission;

Beaumont, Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse: Detached bungalow. Refused;

Land adjacent 28 Portland Street, Mansfield Woodhouse: Removal of two trees. Refused.

Week commencing December 12:

5 St Edmund’s Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse: Two-storey rear extension and render to existing property. Conditional permission;

Trees adjacent 105-115, 117, 129-139 and 149-151 Beauly Drive, Mansfield: Works to eight trees. Conditional permission;

232 Nottingham Road, Mansfield: Works to two trees. Conditional permission;

19 Ellesmere Road, Forest Town: Timber summerhouse to side. Conditional permission;

Land rear of Berry Hill Hall, Berry Hill Lane, Mansfield: Twelve apartments and eight detached dwellings. Conditional permission.

Week commencing December 19:

26 Woodhouse Road, Mansfield: Works to eight trees and removal of one tree. Conditional permission;

40 Delamere Drive, Mansfield: First-floor side extension. Conditional permission;

132 Berry Hill Road, Mansfield: Single-storey side and rear extension. Conditional permission;

9 Clipstone Avenue, Mansfield: Removal of tree. Conditional permission;

16 Birchwood Park, Forest Town: Removal of tree. Conditional permission;

3 Chatsworth Close, Mansfield: Replace flat roof with pitched, replace two single garage doors with one double door and render exterior. Conditional permission;

20 Simpson Road, Mansfield: Single-storey side/rear extension, cement render existing and proposed extension. Conditional permission;

Rookwood, High Oakham Road, Mansfield: Removal of tree. Conditional permission;

13 Birch Grove, Mansfield: Works to two trees. Conditional permission;

30 Little Carter Lane, Mansfield: Single-storey summerhouse to rear garden. Conditional permission;

3 College Side, Mansfield: Courtyard wall. Conditional permission;

18-20 Church Street, Mansfield: Change of use from nightclub to residential, comprising eight apartments and six commercial spaces along with a first-floor rear extension and other alteration. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

Week commencing December 5:

Street record, Lake View Drive, Annesley: Radio base station installation;

Street record, Alfreton Road, Sutton: Radio base station installation;

JT Timber Supplies, Annesley Cutting, Annesley: Two dwellings with parking spaces;

Jangeo, 132 Forest Road, Sutton: Removal of conservatory and construction of single-storey rear extension.

Week commencing December 12:

Penine, Greensfields, Sutton: Rear extension and detached garage;

Barn three, Hamilton Hill Farm, Cauldwell Road, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension and second-storey side extension;

Heathfield, Silverhill Lane, Sutton: Eight dwellings;

Street record, Gilcroft Street, Sutton: Four dwellings;

6 The Bungalows, Wild Hill, Teversal: Dwelling;

14 Alfreton Road, Sutton: Change of use of two residential properties to residential care home complex.

Week commencing December 19:

The Corner Pin, 75 Palmerston Street, Westwood: Change of use from public house to private residential;

10 The Copse, Sutton: Porch to front elevation;

The Maple Tree, 157B Beck Lane, Sutton: Garden room;

Kirkby Cross Snooker Hall, 21A Chapel Street, Kirkby: Change of use application for conversion of former snooker hall into two one-bedroom flats and one two-bedroom flat with off-street parking;

25 Mapleton Way, Sutton: Rear, single-storey extension and conversion of existing garage to form a habitable room;

Millbourne, John Street, Sutton: Extension to garage;

96 Southwell Lane, Kirkby: Static caravan to be sited in side garden of property, to be used as living accommodation.

Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

Week commencing December 5:

Barn three, Hamilton Hill Farm, Cauldwell Road, Sutton: Two-storey side and rear extension and loft conversion with dormer. Refused;

2 Main Road, Underwood: Changes to the roof to form a canopy over the entrance. Conditional permission;

29 Searby Road, Sutton: Single-storey side and rear extension. Conditional permission;

22A Back Lane, Sutton: Change of use of land to domestic purposes and new site layout with no new additions to approved caravans. Refused;

19 Main Road, Kirkby: Two-storey extension to side with parking below, single-storey extension to the rear and bay window to front. Conditional permission.

Week commencing December 12:

Field west of Felley Alpacas, Felley Mill Lane South, Underwood: Agricultural dwelling. Conditional permission;

Bus shelter, Mansfield Lane, Sutton: Engineering operations and operational development in association with the use of agricultural land for beekeeping and other horticultural activities to include creation of a pond, tree planting, siting of bee hives; boundary fencing, bunding and allotments. Refused;

Hamilton Hill Farm, Cauldwell Road, Sutton: Development of a solar farm with ancillary infrastructure, security fence, access and landscaping. Refused;

102 Cordy Lane, Brinsley: Replace existing storage unit with new build storage unit of same size. Withdrawn;

Festival Hall, Hodgkinson Road, Kirkby: Secondary building signage ‘Kirkby Leisure Centre’, with directional arrow. Conditional permission;

3 Station Street, Kirkby: Change of use from business to mixed use, convert first and second floor into one-bedroom flat with entrance to rear. Prior approval not required;

Kirkby House, Kirkby House Drive, Kirkby: Change of use of part residential dwelling to drinking establishment. Refused;

Street record, Coburn Street, Sutton: Dwelling. Refused;

Robinson Plastic Packaging, Lowmoor Road, Kirkby: Four storage silos. Conditional permission;

69 Sutton Road, Kirkby: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

38 Columbia Avenue, Sutton: Cladding and render to the property. Conditional permission;

7 Little Oak Avenue, Annesley Woodhouse: Two-storey side and single-storey rear extensions. Conditional permission;

Valhalla’s Gate, Coxmoor Road, Sutton: Two-storey side extension. Conditional permission.

Week commencing December 19:

Teversal House, Peartree Lane, Teversal: Residential development. Conditional permission;

Available Car, Calladine Business Park, Orchard Way, Sutton: Extension to existing car workshop, internal alterations, additional windows at first-floor level to existing elevations, solar panels to existing and proposed roof and associated external works, siting of bunded petrol and diesel tanks on new concrete pad with dedicated interceptor tank. Conditional permission;

Chaworth Farm Cottage, Salmon Lane, Annesley Woodhouse: Convert garage to hairdressing salon. Refused;

213 Alfreton Road, Sutton: Bungalow and garage, double garage for 213 Alfreton Road and access to Alfreton Road. Conditional permission;

134 Ashland Road West, Sutton: Extension of existing residential facility, erection of independent modular building and addition of canopy connecting modular building and existing facility to allow covered access. Conditional permission;

Larwood Park Pavilion, Twickenham Road, Kirkby: Floodlights on team pitch and two training pitches, installation of 14 15-metres-high lighting masts fitted with led floodlights. Conditional permission;

23 Glebe Street, Kirkby: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

Street record, Cordy Lane, Brinsley: Tripod sign board. Refused;

Street record, Farmwell Lane, Sutton: 100 kilowatts solar photovoltaic system: Prior approval not required.

Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

Week commencing December 5:

Land adjacent 23 The Hamlet, South Normanton: Detached dwelling;

East Midlands Designer Outlet, Mansfield Road, Pinxton: Play barn;

Water Reclamation Works, Whaley Road, Whaley: Prune back conifers off the road;

112 Water Lane, South Normanton: Retention of single-storey extension to the rear and proposed loft conversion.

Week commencing December 12:

Pit Stop Tyres, Carter Lane East, South Normanton: Mild steel-framed building with sloping roof for a wheel changing and alignment bay;

Twinyards Farm, Huthwaite Lane, Old Blackwell: Change of use of building for commercial storage;

2 Wincobank Way, South Normanton: Aluminum-framed warehouse;

6-8 King Edward Street, Shirebrook: Shop front repairs;

231 Station Road, Shirebrook: Shop front repairs;

2 Wincobank Way, South Normanton: Change of use to a furniture manufacture, storage and distribution unit;

Land adjacent to the east of The Badger, Recreation Road, Shirebrook: Two, semi-detached, two-storey dwellings;

Land adjacent to Glen Vine, Pendean Close, Blackwell: Three-bedroom, detached dwelling;

54 Field Drive, Shirebrook: Lean-to extension onto side wall to existing bungalow.

Week commencing December 19:

45 Littlemoor Lane, Newton: Dwelling;

127 Alfreton Road, Pinxton: Retention of trellis to front fence, wooden gates and side fence between 127 and 125;

Land and building on south side of Shirebrook Fire Station, Portland Drive, Shirebrook: Change of use from factory to builders’ merchant.

Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

Week commencing December 5:

2 Oakdale Road, Broadmeadows, Pinxton: Rear orangery. Conditional permission;

Hillcrest, Alfreton Road, Westhouses: Change of use from smallholding and paddock to equestrian, erection of stable and barn. Conditional permission;

St Leonard’s Church, Main Street, Scarcliffe: Demolition of a section of wall for safety reasons. Conditional permission.

Week commencing December 12:

96 Park Road, Shirebrook: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval not required;

14 Alder Way, Shirebrook: Single-storey rear extension

9-11 Wharf Road, Pinxton: Demolition of existing garage, extension, and outbuildings in the rear garden and the reconfiguration of two properties internally to create separation between the two properties, change of use of unused ground floor post office to residential. Conditional permission;

Hardwick Hall, Hardwick Hall Drive, Hardwick Hall Park: Removal of glazed wooden screens in entrance hall. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Gedling Council include:

Week commencing December 5:

29 Swinton Rise, Ravenshead: Rear, single-storey extension;

Mount Charlotte, Newstead Abbey Park, Nottingham Road, Ravenshead: Games room, annexe containing garage, guest bedrooms and office;

Abbeynook, 6 Haggnook Wood, Ravenshead: Fell pine tree;

85A Sheepwalk Lane, Ravenshead: Works to three beech trees.

Latest applications decided by Gedling Council include:

Week commencing December 5:

24 Longdale Lane, Ravenshead: Demolition of existing garage and construction of new garage and erection of fencing. Conditional permission;

The Little Ranch, Grays Drive, Ravenshead: Infill extension to join outbuilding to the main property. Conditional permission;

226 Main Road, Ravenshead: Residential development with shared private drive and off road parking. Conditional permission;

225 Longdale Lane, Ravenshead: Conversion of existing garage/store building to residential dwelling including extensions. Conditional permission.

Week commencing December 12:

The Retreat Haggnook Wood Ravenshead: Works to trees. Conditional permission;

9 Mansfield Road North, Ravenshead: Box dormer loft conversion to rear, west elevation, rooflights on east and south roof planes, new fixed window in side gable at second floor: Approved.

Week commencing December 19:

89 Sheepwalk Lane, Ravenshead: Detached dwelling. Refused.

Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Week commencing December 5:

The Old Stables, Main Street, Walesby: Fell cherry tree;

Land to the rear of 149 Mansfield Road, Clipstone: Change of use of land from unused to storage for existing scaffolding business, place down hardcore and erect a palisade fence;

Briar Rose Farm, Brake Road, Walesby: Change of use to touring caravan site, erection of toilet/office block, bin store and waste point;

Hall Farm, Main Street, Farnsfield: Replacement of fence with brick wall;

6 Birch Road, Ollerton: Render;

Land south of Dale Lane, Blidworth: Development for 73 dwellings on grazing land.

Week commencing December 12:

7 Yates Croft, Farnsfield: Single-storey rear extension and conversion of garage

Kingstand Farm, Clipstone Road, Edwinstowe: General purpose storage building.

Week commencing December 19:

13 St Judes Way, Rainworth: Single-storey rear extension, replace cladding to rear elevation with render;

Tesco Express, Kirklington Road, Rainworth: Seven fascia signs, two projecting signs, three vinyls, six Dibond panels.

10 Thoresby Avenue, Edwinstowe: Single-storey side and front extension, boundary fence;

21 Forest Road Ollerton: Single storey rear extension and internal alterations;

Field End, 1 Station Lane, Farnsfield: Works to trees.

Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Week commencing December 5:

2 Eaton Close, Farnsfield: Work to cherry tree. No objection;

Cherry Cottage, 21A East Lane, and 23 East Lane, Edwinstowe: Works to trees. No objection;

50 Sycamore Close, Rainworth: First-floor side extension, pitch roof on existing rear extension changed to flat roof with lantern. Approved;

Burleigh Cottage, New Hill, Farnsfield: Work to poplar tree. No objection;

Lurcher Farm Barn, Mansfield Road, Farnsfield: Dwelling, demolishing the existing building. Refused.

Week commencing December 12:

Hilltop Stables, Ricket Lane, Blidworth: Replacement stables building. Withdrawn;

Inspired Site Services, Inspired House, Brailwood Close, Bilsthorpe: Extension to existing workshop. Approved;

Farnsfield Bowling Club, New Hill, Farnsfield: Replacement fencing. Approved.

Week commencing December 19:

5 Church Side, Farnsfield: Fell rown tree due to disease. No objection;

27 Woodhead Close, Edwinstowe: Change of use from residential to a children's home for a solo placement. Approved;

5 Paddock Close, Edwinstowe: Works to oak tree. Approved;

The Poplars, Newark Road, Wellow: Rear extension. Approved;

Boughton Pumping Station, Brake Lane, Boughton: Works to trees in order for new generator and machinery to be installed. Refused;

