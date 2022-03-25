District councils to be ‘essential’ to potential Nottinghamshire devolution deal

Upper-tier authorities are negotiating with the Government for a devolution agreement which could see a large combined council covering Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

It is part of the Government’s push for further decentralisation of powers and funding from Whitehall.

Details within the ‘Levelling Up’ white paper say, to get the biggest rewards from devolution, areas must set up a combined authority and have an elected mayor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Jason Zadrozny, Ashfield Council leader and leader of Nottinghamshire Council's Independent Alliance group.

Benefits could include improving services like healthcare and transport, with decisions on how to spend large funding pots made at a local level rather than in London.

But the white paper also says the potential combined authority may only include representatives from upper-tier councils – Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, Nottingham and Derby.

District councils, like Mansfield and Ashfield, would act as ‘non-constituent’ members and may have no decision-making abilities on major projects, leading to fears the project could ‘essentially turn them into parish councils’.

Belief

Coun Jason Zadrozny, Ashfield Council leader, has called for the county council to recognise ‘in writing’ the role of district councils in this process.

Coun Zadrozny, who also leads the Independent Alliance at County Hall, told a council policy committee meeting: “Whatever the future of local government might be, if it brings more money, responsibilities and benefits for our county, then I will support it, but my belief is decisions are best made by people closest to those they affect.

“[Our amendment] recognises the importance of our colleagues . It is our strategic aim to work closely with districts because they bring a lot to the table.”

Labour also supported calls to further enhance the role of district councils in the devolution deal.

Coun Zadrozny’s amendment came as part of the county council’s latest devolution report, which confirmed discussions are under way to explore the combined authority option.

The amendment was voted down, but the Conservative administration did agree to reword the recommendation to ‘recognise the importance of and endorse the inclusion of’ lower-tier councils in future devolution proposals.

Conversations between the Government and leaders will continue throughout this year to determine the next steps.