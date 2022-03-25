Paul Gent came to a stop when the front wheels of his silver van mounted the notorious roundabout, at the junction of the A614 Blyth Road and A616 Worksop Road, on November 30 last year, at about 7.50pm.

Sanjay Jerath, prosecuting at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, said police officers in an unmarked car then watched him drive across the middle of the intersection and arrested him just outside Ollerton.

A breath test revealed Gent had 115 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg.

The roundabout at the junction of Blyth Road and Ollerton Road.

Magistrates were told he was banned for 12 months, by magistrates in West London, in August 2021, for being drunk in charge of a vehicle.

Gent, of Neeps Court, Epperstone, admitted drink-driving and driving while disqualified.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said 52-year-old Gent deserved credit for fully admitting the offences at the police station.

He said: “He can’t explain his actions. He doesn't seek to justify it in any way, shape or form. The reality is he was ill because he is an alcoholic, but didn’t know that at that stage.”

Mr Pridham said Gent's steel works company began to struggle because of the pandemic.

He said: “As the pressure of the business started to build, he started to drink more. The situation got worse and worse and worse.

“His personality changed. His marriage suffered. His business had to be sold. His house is on the market.”

The court heard an earlier hearing was adjourned after Gent was rushed to hospital when he started vomiting blood in January.

Mr Pridham said: “After the incident in November he could no longer deny the problem was there.

“Doctors saved his life. Fortunately it's clear that he taken on board what a close call it was.”

He said Gent went into rehab for 28 days and is now determined to remain alcohol-free.

Gent was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for a year, a nine-month alcohol treatment programme. He was banned from driving for 52 months, and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs.